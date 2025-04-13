$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 16648 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 14669 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 19873 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 29264 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 62168 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 58446 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33757 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59548 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106693 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 166212 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Publications
Exclusives
+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Israel will intensify operations in Gaza if Hamas refuses the deal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2280 views

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Katz stated that the IDF will increase pressure on Hamas if the militants do not agree to release the hostages. A significant part of Gaza has already become a security zone for Israel.

Israel will intensify operations in Gaza if Hamas refuses the deal

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Katz has announced further actions against the Hamas group in the Gaza Strip. This is reported by The Times of Israel, reports UNN.

Details

According to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Katz, if the militants do not agree to the proposed agreement on the release of hostages, Israeli military operations will become even larger in scale.

The main goal is to put strong pressure on Hamas so that they return to the framework of hostage release. As long as Hamas insists on its refusal, the IDF's activity will intensify

- said Israeli Defense Minister.

The head of the defense ministry emphasized that a significant part of the civilian population has already left the southern regions of the enclave, and part of the territory of Gaza has actually been turned into security zones under the control of the Israeli army.

Hundreds of thousands of [Palestinian] residents have already evacuated, and tens of percent of the territory of Gaza have become part of Israel's security zones

- added Yoav Katz.

Let us remind

The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains tense, and the international community is calling for restraint and protection of the civilian population.

In Gaza, rockets damaged the Al-Ahli hospital: the emergency department was destroyed13.04.25, 04:48 • 3380 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
Israel
Joav Gallant
Gaza Strip
