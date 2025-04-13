Israel will intensify operations in Gaza if Hamas refuses the deal

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Katz has announced further actions against the Hamas group in the Gaza Strip. This is reported by The Times of Israel, reports UNN.

Details

According to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Katz, if the militants do not agree to the proposed agreement on the release of hostages, Israeli military operations will become even larger in scale.

The main goal is to put strong pressure on Hamas so that they return to the framework of hostage release. As long as Hamas insists on its refusal, the IDF's activity will intensify - said Israeli Defense Minister.

The head of the defense ministry emphasized that a significant part of the civilian population has already left the southern regions of the enclave, and part of the territory of Gaza has actually been turned into security zones under the control of the Israeli army.

Hundreds of thousands of [Palestinian] residents have already evacuated, and tens of percent of the territory of Gaza have become part of Israel's security zones - added Yoav Katz.

Let us remind

The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains tense, and the international community is calling for restraint and protection of the civilian population.

In Gaza, rockets damaged the Al-Ahli hospital: the emergency department was destroyed