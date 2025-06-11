Sleight of hand and no fraud, or how to save the profits of drug manufacturers Фармацевтичний ринок – один з найбільш зарегульованих у світі. З одного боку, це захищає споживачів від неякісної продукції та шахрайства. З іншого боку, зарегульованість може використовуватись і для захисту інтересів великих фармацевтичних компаній. Одним з таких інструментів є патентний захист. Патент дає компанії ексклюзивні права на виробництво та продаж певного лікарського засобу протягом певного періоду часу, зазвичай 20 років. Це дозволяє компанії встановлювати високі ціни на ліки, щоб компенсувати витрати на дослідження та розробку. Після закінчення терміну дії патенту, інші компанії можуть починати виробництво генериків – копій оригінального лікарського засобу. Генерики зазвичай дешевші за оригінальні ліки, що робить їх доступнішими для споживачів. Однак, фармацевтичні компанії часто використовують різні стратегії, щоб продовжити термін дії патентного захисту своїх ліків. Однією з таких стратегій є подання нових патентів на незначні зміни в лікарському засобі, такі як зміна форми випуску або дозування. Так зване «вічнозелене патентування». Це дозволяє компанії продовжувати отримувати високі прибутки від продажу ліків, навіть після закінчення терміну дії оригінального патенту. Іншою стратегією є укладання угод з виробниками генериків, щоб ті не випускали генерики на ринок. Так звані «pay-for-delay» угоди. Фармацевтична компанія платить виробнику генериків, щоб той відклав випуск генерика на певний період часу. Такі угоди є незаконними в багатьох країнах, але вони все ще зустрічаються на практиці. Обидві ці стратегії призводять до того, що споживачі змушені переплачувати за ліки. В Україні, як і в багатьох інших країнах, патентний захист фармацевтичної продукції є досить суворим. Це з одного боку стимулює інновації, але з іншого боку робить ліки менш доступними для населення. Для вирішення цієї проблеми, необхідно збалансувати інтереси фармацевтичних компаній та споживачів. З одного боку, необхідно забезпечити компаніям можливість отримувати прибуток від своїх інновацій. З іншого боку, необхідно зробити ліки більш доступними для населення. Одним з можливих рішень є посилення контролю за видачею патентів на фармацевтичну продукцію. Патентні відомства повинні більш ретельно перевіряти, чи є заявлені зміни в лікарському засобі дійсно інноваційними, чи вони є лише спробою продовжити термін дії патентного захисту. Іншим можливим рішенням є посилення контролю за укладанням угод між фармацевтичними компаніями та виробниками генериків. Антимонопольні органи повинні більш ретельно розслідувати такі угоди, щоб запобігти зловживанням. Крім того, необхідно розвивати виробництво генериків в Україні. Це дозволить знизити ціни на ліки та зробити їх більш доступними для населення. В цілому, для вирішення проблеми доступності ліків в Україні, необхідний комплексний підхід, який включає в себе посилення контролю за патентним захистом, боротьбу зі зловживаннями на фармацевтичному ринку та розвиток виробництва генериків. The pharmaceutical market is one of the most regulated in the world. On the one hand, this protects consumers from substandard products and fraud. On the other hand, regulation can also be used to protect the interests of large pharmaceutical companies. One such tool is patent protection. A patent gives a company exclusive rights to manufacture and sell a particular drug for a certain period of time, usually 20 years. This allows the company to set high prices for the drug to recoup its research and development costs. After the patent expires, other companies can begin producing generics – copies of the original drug. Generics are usually cheaper than original drugs, making them more accessible to consumers. However, pharmaceutical companies often use various strategies to extend the term of patent protection for their drugs. One such strategy is to file new patents on minor changes to the drug, such as changing the dosage form or dosage. This is so-called "evergreening." This allows the company to continue to generate high profits from the sale of the drug, even after the original patent expires. Another strategy is to make agreements with generic manufacturers not to release generics to the market. These are so-called "pay-for-delay" agreements. The pharmaceutical company pays the generic manufacturer to delay the release of the generic for a certain period of time. Such agreements are illegal in many countries, but they still occur in practice. Both of these strategies result in consumers being forced to overpay for medicines. In Ukraine, as in many other countries, patent protection for pharmaceutical products is quite strict. On the one hand, this encourages innovation, but on the other hand, it makes medicines less accessible to the population. To solve this problem, it is necessary to balance the interests of pharmaceutical companies and consumers. On the one hand, it is necessary to ensure that companies can profit from their innovations. On the other hand, it is necessary to make medicines more accessible to the population. One possible solution is to strengthen control over the issuance of patents for pharmaceutical products. Patent offices should more thoroughly check whether the claimed changes in the drug are truly innovative, or whether they are just an attempt to extend the term of patent protection. Another possible solution is to strengthen control over the conclusion of agreements between pharmaceutical companies and generic manufacturers. Antimonopoly authorities should more thoroughly investigate such agreements to prevent abuses. In addition, it is necessary to develop the production of generics in Ukraine. This will reduce the prices of medicines and make them more accessible to the population. In general, to solve the problem of access to medicines in Ukraine, a comprehensive approach is needed, which includes strengthening control over patent protection, combating abuses in the pharmaceutical market, and developing the production of generics.
The new draft resolution of the Ministry of Health regarding drug marketing benefits only large manufacturers. The declared 20% actually amounts to 3.5%, which is many times less than previous proposals.
The Ministry of Health published an updated draft resolution on regulating marketing services in the pharmaceutical market for public discussion on its website. Despite the declaration of a compromise, the document protects exclusively the interests of large manufacturers, as the proposed model allows them to maintain super-profits, while pharmacies, distributors and end consumers find themselves in a less advantageous position, writes UNN.
Details
The updated draft resolution presented by the Ministry of Health establishes restrictions on the expenses of drug manufacturers on marketing services. According to the updated document, such expenses cannot exceed 20% of the total sales of over-the-counter drugs (excluding VAT) for the previous year. Formally, this looks and is presented by the regulator as a step towards the market. But in reality, we are talking about a regulatory model that is beneficial exclusively to manufacturers.
According to the proposed changes, marketing expenses are divided as follows: 18% - for over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, and only 2% - for prescription (Rx) drugs. And this model, strangely enough, immediately received the support of Ukrainian manufacturers.
The minister probably heard us, because a new draft resolution with a different marketing regulation model appeared quite unexpectedly for most market participants, which the minister personally presented to market participants. This model is more compromise and clearly establishes that marketing services are paid only for over-the-counter drugs and are administered by the manufacturer. That is, the manufacturer, shipping over-the-counter drugs every day, clearly understands how much marketing he can pay and provides the relevant data to the State Consumer Service
But even Bahriy himself admits that the new model allows manufacturers to pay less. And this is the key difference from the previous version of the draft resolution on marketing regulation, in which the Ministry of Health proposed to limit it to 12% of marketing from the total volume of pharmacy sales. Then the manufacturers opposed this approach to regulation and threatened to increase drug prices.
This model offers 18% of the turnover of over-the-counter drugs. In the end, for the manufacturer, this is many times less than 12% of the market turnover
What is the manipulation?
Despite the beautiful 20% wrapper, this figure is just a facade behind which completely different calculations are hidden. Most of this figure, or 18%, is the marketing of OTC drugs. Currently, according to analysts at Proxima Reserch, who conduct regular studies of the pharmaceutical market, the share of over-the-counter drugs is approximately 35% of the entire drug market. So in reality, the share of marketing costs will be much smaller, even if you calculate them as a percentage of the entire drug market, and not just the over-the-counter segment.
So, 18%, which is proposed to be allowed for the plant to spend on marketing from 35% of the share of over-the-counter drugs - this is 6.3% of the total sales of drugs at manufacturer prices.
If we add to this 2%, which is proposed to be allowed for the marketing of prescription drugs (and this is 65% of the entire market) at the retail price, it turns out to be 1.3%.
That is, simple mathematics shows that the 20% declared in the draft resolution turns into 7.6% in reality.
This is almost half as much as the same 12% that the Ministry of Health proposed in the previous draft. In addition, it should be taken into account that all these calculations are only an ideal theoretical maximum. The situation on the market is actually a little different
Currently, the markups of distributors and pharmacies together amount to 30%.
In terms of retail prices, 7.6% turns into 4.92%, and if we take into account that about 30% of manufacturers do not pay for marketing at all, then the actual level is even lower - about 3.5%.
So what the Ministry of Health presents as 20% is actually only 3.5% in reality.
What a "compromise" the impressive 12% turned into 3.5%, which is less by three and a half times. Now it is clear why the manufacturers are more than satisfied with this option.
It turns out that instead of a transparent and honest approach to regulating marketing services in the pharmaceutical market, the Ministry of Health is actually playing on the field of large manufacturers. Currently, the situation looks like the main goal is not to reduce the cost of drugs, not to regulate the relationship between the manufacturer, the pharmacy and the patient, but to maintain the profits of pharmaceutical giants under the guise of a compromise.
Let us remind you
From March 1, 2025, resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 168, which introduces restrictions on markups on medicines and a ban on marketing agreements, came into force in Ukraine. It was adopted in pursuance of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to reduce drug prices in Ukraine.
However, in practice, the ban on pharmacies entering into marketing agreements with manufacturers did not lead to cheaper medicines. The Ukrainians interviewed by UNN did not feel a drop in prices, but on the contrary, they state that medicines are becoming more expensive.