Erdogan calls to stop Netanyahu, comparing him to Hitler

Turkish President Recep Erdogan said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must be stopped by the joint efforts of humanity, as Hitler was once stopped. Erdogan said this during a meeting of the UN General Assembly, reports UNN.

“When the Security Council's decision is not being implemented, coercive measures against Israel should be on the agenda. Israel's position has once again shown that it is very important for the international community to develop a mechanism to protect the Palestinian civilian population. Just as 70 years ago the alliance of humanity stopped Hitler, now it must stop Netanyahu and his gang of murderers with the same joint efforts. We believe that under the current circumstances, the use of force to deter Israel should also be recommended,” Erdogan said.

Recall

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced that the focus is shifting to the northern front as a “new phase” of the war begins.