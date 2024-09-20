The United States is increasing its military presence in the Middle East

The United States will increase its military presence in the Middle East due to the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. This is reported by AP, UNN reports.

Details

Over the past year, the United States has been building up its military presence in the Middle East, deploying about 40,000 troops, several warships, and fighter squadrons to protect allies and deter possible attacks.

This week, the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah militants escalated, raising fears of a possible expansion of the war, despite the continuation of Israeli operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Recall

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announces a "new phase" of the war aimed at Hezbollah and intensified actions on the northern front in Lebanon, after several consultations with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Israel strikes at Hezbollah rocket launchers