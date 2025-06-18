The ARMA reform is to be: The Rada supported the bill in the second reading

$41.530.01
48.020.05
ukenru
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:18 AM • 6744 views
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
08:06 AM • 16750 views
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
Exclusive
06:55 AM • 20311 views
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
June 18, 03:00 AM • 38832 views
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
June 17, 04:49 PM • 78713 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 208030 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 217608 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 198840 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 228100 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 192409 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
3m/s
50%
750mm
Popular news
Occupants advanced near 3 settlements in Sumy and Donetsk regions – DeepState mapsJune 18, 12:22 AM • 39274 views
In Belgium, a researcher found an estate with a wine cellar and 18th-century "treasures"June 18, 01:41 AM • 12030 views
G7 will not publish a joint statement on Ukraine due to resistance from the USJune 18, 02:08 AM • 50251 views
Zelensky canceled the press conference in Calgary and is returning to KyivJune 18, 02:35 AM • 24648 views
Russian strike on Kyiv: death toll rises to 2104:45 AM • 57898 views
Publications
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for UkraineJune 17, 03:35 PM • 111367 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 339382 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 381057 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 384069 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 453664 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Igor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Kyiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 70984 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 130789 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 143067 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 202857 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 118846 views
Actual
The New York Times
Facebook
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Fox News

The ARMA reform is to be: The Rada supported the bill in the second reading

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11424 views

The Verkhovna Rada supported draft law No. 12374-d on the reform of ARMA, despite the resistance of the head of the agency, Olena Duma. The reform envisages improving the competitive selection of the head and transparent procedures for selecting asset managers.

The ARMA reform is to be: The Rada supported the bill in the second reading

On Wednesday, June 18, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine voted as a whole for draft law No. 12374-d, which provides for the reform of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency. 253 people's deputies voted for the relevant decision.

The ARMA reform is a marker of the Ukraine Facility Plan financial support program, which was to be completed before the end of the first quarter of 2025.

The document improves the procedures for the competitive selection of the head of the agency, the procedure for an independent external audit of ARMA, and introduces transparent and understandable procedures for the selection of managers of seized assets.

This draft law was supported by both the specialized anti-corruption committee and public activists, and international partners

"We support this decision of the Parliament and are waiting for a high-quality reform of ARMA. Next, it is up to the changes to the CPC of Ukraine and the adoption of the bylaws, which will ensure the functioning of the updated mechanism for managing seized assets," - emphasized in Transparency International Ukraine after the vote in the Verkhovna Rada. 

Only the head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma, actively did not support draft law No. 12374-d. In her opinion, the document "contains politically motivated norms" and "may harm the entire anti-corruption infrastructure." At the same time, she herself calls her work at ARMA a "real breakthrough".

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9