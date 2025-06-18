The ARMA reform is to be: The Rada supported the bill in the second reading

On Wednesday, June 18, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine voted as a whole for draft law No. 12374-d, which provides for the reform of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency. 253 people's deputies voted for the relevant decision.

The ARMA reform is a marker of the Ukraine Facility Plan financial support program, which was to be completed before the end of the first quarter of 2025.

The document improves the procedures for the competitive selection of the head of the agency, the procedure for an independent external audit of ARMA, and introduces transparent and understandable procedures for the selection of managers of seized assets.

This draft law was supported by both the specialized anti-corruption committee and public activists, and international partners.

"We support this decision of the Parliament and are waiting for a high-quality reform of ARMA. Next, it is up to the changes to the CPC of Ukraine and the adoption of the bylaws, which will ensure the functioning of the updated mechanism for managing seized assets," - emphasized in Transparency International Ukraine after the vote in the Verkhovna Rada.

Only the head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma, actively did not support draft law No. 12374-d. In her opinion, the document "contains politically motivated norms" and "may harm the entire anti-corruption infrastructure." At the same time, she herself calls her work at ARMA a "real breakthrough".