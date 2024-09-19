Israel strikes at Hezbollah rocket launchers
Israeli forces attacked about 30 Hezbollah rocket launchers in Lebanon. They also destroyed a weapons storage facility in the south of the country with about 150 launchers.
Israel has struck Hezbollah rocket launchers in Lebanon. This was reported by the BBC, UNN reports.
Details
Today, the Israeli Defense Forces announced that about 30 rocket launchers belonging to the Hezbollah group were hit during air strikes in Lebanon.
In addition, according to the IDF, a weapons storage facility in southern Lebanon was attacked. According to the Israeli side, this facility contained about 150 launchers that were prepared for firing at Israeli territory.
