Israel did not notify the US before attacking Hezbollah members' pagers

Israel did not inform the Biden administration about its intelligence operation that included the detonation of thousands of Hezbollah pagers, which led to significant casualties, two US officials told Axios, UNN reports .

The explosions killed at least nine people, including one child, and injured 2,750 others, including many members of Hezbollah and its military units. The operation also paralyzed much of Hezbollah's command and control system.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said: “The United States was not aware of this operation and did not participate in it,” adding that the United States ‘continues to gather information’ about the bombings in Lebanon. Miller did not confirm that Israel was behind the attack.

After the bombings, Hezbollah accused Israel of carrying out the attack and vowed to retaliate. In response, Israeli officials acknowledged the possibility of a serious escalation on the northern border and stated that the Israel Defense Forces were on high alert for possible actions by Hezbollah.

The operation was approved earlier this week during security meetings involving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, senior members of his cabinet and security chiefs, a source familiar with the situation said.

The operation took place the day after US Special Representative Amos Hochstein visited Israel and warned Netanyahu of the possible consequences of a serious escalation in Lebanon. On Tuesday, Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant spent several hours at the IDF command center in Tel Aviv, an Israeli official said.

On Monday night, the Israeli security cabinet decided to update the war's objectives to include the safe return of displaced Israelis to their homes on the border with Lebanon.

“Israel will continue to act to achieve this goal,” the prime minister's office said. Israeli officials noted that the decision is intended to signal that Israel plans to shift its focus from Gaza to the Lebanese front.

A source with knowledge of the matter said that Israel conducted the operation to move to a new phase in the fight against Hezbollah, trying to avoid a full-scale war. The aim of the operation was to undermine Hezbollah's confidence and create a sense among its members that the militia was fully infiltrated by Israeli intelligence services.

The source added that Israeli intelligence agencies assessed before the operation that Hezbollah would likely respond with a major attack against Israel.

