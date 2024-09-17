Israel did not notify the US before attacking Hezbollah members' pagers

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Actual people
Actual places
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Israel did not notify the US before attacking Hezbollah members' pagers

Israel did not notify the US before attacking Hezbollah members' pagers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 72853 views

Israel conducted a reconnaissance operation, blowing up thousands of Hezbollah pagers without informing the United States. The attack killed 9 people and injured 2,750, paralyzing Hezbollah's command and control system.

Israel did not inform the Biden administration about its intelligence operation that included the detonation of thousands of Hezbollah pagers, which led to significant casualties, two US officials told Axios, UNN reports

Details

The explosions killed at least nine people, including one child, and injured 2,750 others, including many members of Hezbollah and its military units. The operation also paralyzed much of Hezbollah's command and control system.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said: “The United States was not aware of this operation and did not participate in it,” adding that the United States ‘continues to gather information’ about the bombings in Lebanon. Miller did not confirm that Israel was behind the attack.

After the bombings, Hezbollah accused Israel of carrying out the attack and vowed to retaliate. In response, Israeli officials acknowledged the possibility of a serious escalation on the northern border and stated that the Israel Defense Forces were on high alert for possible actions by Hezbollah.

Recall

The operation was approved earlier this week during security meetings involving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, senior members of his cabinet and security chiefs, a source familiar with the situation said.

The operation took place the day after US Special Representative Amos Hochstein visited Israel and warned Netanyahu of the possible consequences of a serious escalation in Lebanon. On Tuesday, Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant spent several hours at the IDF command center in Tel Aviv, an Israeli official said.

On Monday night, the Israeli security cabinet decided to update the war's objectives to include the safe return of displaced Israelis to their homes on the border with Lebanon.

“Israel will continue to act to achieve this goal,” the prime minister's office said. Israeli officials noted that the decision is intended to signal that Israel plans to shift its focus from Gaza to the Lebanese front.

A source with knowledge of the matter said that Israel conducted the operation to move to a new phase in the fight against Hezbollah, trying to avoid a full-scale war. The aim of the operation was to undermine Hezbollah's confidence and create a sense among its members that the militia was fully infiltrated by Israeli intelligence services.

The source added that Israeli intelligence agencies assessed before the operation that Hezbollah would likely respond with a major attack against Israel.

Massive explosion of Hezbollah members' pagers in Lebanon: hundreds of wounded in hospitals17.09.24, 17:52 • 15219 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
israelIsrael
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
israel-defense-forcesIsrael Defense Forces
lebanonLebanon
yoav-gallantJoav Gallant
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
sektor-hazaGaza Strip
tel-avivTel Aviv

