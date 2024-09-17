ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 105328 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 110490 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 178751 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143774 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146768 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140386 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188022 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112199 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 177924 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104812 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Massive explosion of Hezbollah members' pagers in Lebanon: hundreds of wounded in hospitals

Massive explosion of Hezbollah members' pagers in Lebanon: hundreds of wounded in hospitals

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15219 views

Hundreds of Hezbollah members have been injured in pager explosions in Lebanon. The incidents occurred after receiving new messages, causing panic across the country.

Dozens of members of the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, including fighters and medics, were seriously injured on Tuesday in an almost simultaneous explosion of pagers they use for communication. UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

It is reported that communication devices used by Hezbollah members began exploding on Tuesday after 4 p.m. Before the explosions, they received new messages. Numerous casualties have been reported in the Lebanese capital of Beirut, across the country and even abroad. The number of wounded is in the hundreds and growing.

A Reuters journalist cited by The Guardian saw ambulances racing through the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut amid panic. People said that the explosions continued even 30 minutes after the first blasts. Footage from hospitals where the wounded were being taken shows the nature of the injuries - people had limbs mangled and wounds on their torsos in the area where pagers were attached.

The local press blamed the attack on Israel. However, the Israeli military, which has been exchanging strikes with Hezbollah almost daily since the October 7 Hamas attacks that triggered the war, has not commented on the events.

According to Israeli media reports, the incident in Lebanon occurred as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was holding a series of high-level consultations with security chiefs as tensions with Hezbollah in Lebanon grow.

To recap

The Israeli army reported on the assassination of Hezbollah's Radwan commander Ali Jamal Aldin Jawad. The attack was carried out by an air strike on a moving car, and the IDF also attacked Hezbollah military targets in southern Lebanon.

Erdogan calls on Islamic countries to unite against Israel07.09.24, 22:27 • 59945 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World

