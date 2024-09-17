Massive explosion of Hezbollah members' pagers in Lebanon: hundreds of wounded in hospitals

Dozens of members of the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, including fighters and medics, were seriously injured on Tuesday in an almost simultaneous explosion of pagers they use for communication. UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

It is reported that communication devices used by Hezbollah members began exploding on Tuesday after 4 p.m. Before the explosions, they received new messages. Numerous casualties have been reported in the Lebanese capital of Beirut, across the country and even abroad. The number of wounded is in the hundreds and growing.

A Reuters journalist cited by The Guardian saw ambulances racing through the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut amid panic. People said that the explosions continued even 30 minutes after the first blasts. Footage from hospitals where the wounded were being taken shows the nature of the injuries - people had limbs mangled and wounds on their torsos in the area where pagers were attached.

The local press blamed the attack on Israel. However, the Israeli military, which has been exchanging strikes with Hezbollah almost daily since the October 7 Hamas attacks that triggered the war, has not commented on the events.

According to Israeli media reports, the incident in Lebanon occurred as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was holding a series of high-level consultations with security chiefs as tensions with Hezbollah in Lebanon grow.

To recap

The Israeli army reported on the assassination of Hezbollah's Radwan commander Ali Jamal Aldin Jawad. The attack was carried out by an air strike on a moving car, and the IDF also attacked Hezbollah military targets in southern Lebanon.

