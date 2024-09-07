Erdogan calls on Islamic countries to unite against Israel

Erdogan called on Islamic countries to unite against Israel's “expansionism”. Reuters reports UNN.

Details

On Saturday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that Islamic countries should form an alliance to counter the “growing threat of expansionism” from Israel.

Erdogan made this comment after Palestinian and Turkish officials informed about the death of a Turkish-American citizen during a Friday protest in the occupied West Bank. According to them, the woman was killed by Israeli troops during a demonstration against the expansion of Israeli settlements in the territory.

