Erdogan calls on Islamic countries to unite against Israel

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116938 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119366 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194514 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151488 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151729 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142480 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196400 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112373 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185332 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105050 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

February 28, 10:53 PM • 84898 views
February 28, 11:39 PM • 81064 views
March 1, 12:46 AM • 56690 views
03:40 AM • 63691 views
04:00 AM • 39991 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194514 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196400 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185332 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 212183 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 200413 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 148927 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 148253 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 152392 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 143365 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 159804 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 59946 views

Turkish President Erdogan called on Islamic countries to form an alliance against Israel's “expansionism.” This happened after the death of a Turkish-American citizen during a protest in the West Bank.

Erdogan called on Islamic countries to unite against Israel's “expansionism”. Reuters reports UNN.

Details

On Saturday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that Islamic countries should form an alliance to counter the “growing threat of expansionism” from Israel.

Erdogan made this comment after Palestinian and Turkish officials informed about the death of a Turkish-American citizen during a Friday protest in the occupied West Bank. According to them, the woman was killed by Israeli troops during a demonstration against the expansion of Israeli settlements in the territory.

Hamas threatens to kill hostages in case of an Israeli military operation03.09.24, 01:02 • 103562 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

PoliticsNews of the World

