Hamas threatens to kill hostages in case of an Israeli military operation

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 122039 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 125428 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 204993 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 157051 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154799 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143771 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 201680 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112518 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189996 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105155 views

Popular news
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 62253 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 73902 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 46918 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 100619 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 83049 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 204993 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 201680 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189996 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 216601 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 204515 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 7525 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 30778 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 151418 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150590 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154600 views
Actual
Hamas threatens to kill hostages in case of an Israeli military operation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 103563 views

Hamas has warned that Israeli hostages in Gaza will be returned “in coffins” if there is an attempt to release them militarily. Militants received “new instructions” on how to treat prisoners when Israeli troops approach.

Hamas is threatening to kill hostages during an Israeli military operation. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

Hamas has issued a dire warning that Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip will be returned “in coffins” if Israel tries to free them through military pressure.

A statement issued by the militant group said that its fighters had received “new instructions” on how to treat prisoners in the event of an Israeli military approach. The statement was accompanied by an illustrated poster depicting a hostage with a gun to his head.

Netanyahu's insistence on releasing prisoners through military pressure instead of a deal will mean that they will return to their families in coffins, and their families will have to choose whether they are alive or dead

- Abu Obaida, spokesman for the military wing of Hamas, the Al-Qassam Brigades, said .

Israel and Hamas agree on truce for vaccination in Gaza30.08.24, 06:51 • 88669 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPoliticsNews of the World

Contact us about advertising