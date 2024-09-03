Hamas threatens to kill hostages in case of an Israeli military operation
Kyiv • UNN
Hamas has warned that Israeli hostages in Gaza will be returned “in coffins” if there is an attempt to release them militarily. Militants received “new instructions” on how to treat prisoners when Israeli troops approach.
Hamas is threatening to kill hostages during an Israeli military operation. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.
Details
Hamas has issued a dire warning that Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip will be returned “in coffins” if Israel tries to free them through military pressure.
A statement issued by the militant group said that its fighters had received “new instructions” on how to treat prisoners in the event of an Israeli military approach. The statement was accompanied by an illustrated poster depicting a hostage with a gun to his head.
Netanyahu's insistence on releasing prisoners through military pressure instead of a deal will mean that they will return to their families in coffins, and their families will have to choose whether they are alive or dead
