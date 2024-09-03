Hamas threatens to kill hostages in case of an Israeli military operation

Hamas is threatening to kill hostages during an Israeli military operation. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

Hamas has issued a dire warning that Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip will be returned “in coffins” if Israel tries to free them through military pressure.

A statement issued by the militant group said that its fighters had received “new instructions” on how to treat prisoners in the event of an Israeli military approach. The statement was accompanied by an illustrated poster depicting a hostage with a gun to his head.

Netanyahu's insistence on releasing prisoners through military pressure instead of a deal will mean that they will return to their families in coffins, and their families will have to choose whether they are alive or dead - Abu Obaida, spokesman for the military wing of Hamas, the Al-Qassam Brigades, said .

