Israel and Hamas agree on truce for vaccination in Gaza

A three-day truce will be declared between Israel and Hamas, which will allow for a polio vaccination campaign in Gaza. This was reported by Reuters with reference to Rick Peppercorn, the highest representative of the World Health Organization in the Palestinian territories, UNN reports .

Details

The Israeli military and Hamas representatives have agreed to three separate zoned three-day pauses in the fighting to allow for the vaccination of children. The campaign will start on Sunday in central Gaza, where fighting is expected to cease from six in the morning until three in the afternoon. After that, vaccinations will be carried out in the south and then in the north of Gaza. If necessary, the truce may be extended for another day.

The World Health Organization aims to vaccinate 90% of children in each region to stop the spread of the polio virus. Hamas spokesman Bassem Naim said that they are ready to cooperate with international organizations to protect more than 650,000 Palestinian children in the Gaza Strip.

