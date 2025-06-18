13 enemy UAVs attacked Zaporizhzhia: the consequences are devastating (video)

On the night of June 18, 2025, at least 13 enemy UAVs attacked Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the enemy shelling, a fire broke out on the territory of one of the enterprises, facades and windows in multi-storey buildings were damaged, warehouse premises were destroyed, and cars were burned. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (OVA) Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Windows broken in high-rise buildings, burnt cars, fires in warehouses - Zaporizhzhia is recovering after the UAV raid. At night, the enemy sent thirteen drones to the city. - the official said in a statement.

He noted that as a result of the attack, three fires broke out, with an area of 100, 300 and 800 sq.m.

"Emergency and utility services continue to eliminate the consequences of the attack," Fedorov added.

