Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: there are wounded, houses and cars damaged

On June 11, the occupiers attacked 16 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region 498 times. As a result of the shelling, two people were injured, houses and cars were damaged.
During the day of June 11, the occupiers launched 498 strikes on 16 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, injuring two people. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov on Telegram, writes UNN.
According to him, the enemy carried out 9 air strikes on Veselianka, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Obratne, Novoandriivka, Olhivske and Bilohiria:
- 295 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Malokaterynivka, Novoyakovlivka, Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Novodarivka.
- 7 MLRS attacks covered Yurkivka, Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka.
- 187 artillery strikes hit the territory of Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Novodarivka.
"17 reports of damage to private houses, apartments and cars were received", - Fedorov informed.
The day before, two people were injured as a result of an enemy FPV drone attack in the Zaporizhzhia region. As reported by the head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov, the Russians attacked a civilian car in Malokaterynivka.
