Flights to tourist Bali canceled after volcano eruption in Indonesia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

The Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano spewed an 11 km ash column, leading to the cancellation of more than 20 flights to Bali. Authorities recommend avoiding the area within a 7 km radius.

Several flights to and from the Indonesian resort island of Bali have been canceled or delayed following the eruption of one of Indonesia's most active volcanoes, UNN reports, citing the BBC.

Details

Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki on Flores Island spewed a column of ash more than 11 km into the sky at 5:35 p.m. local time on Tuesday, the country's volcanology agency said.

Volcano in Indonesia spews massive ash column, danger level raised17.06.25, 17:02 • 2552 views

No casualties were reported. Authorities have declared the highest level of alert and advised residents to avoid activities within 7 km of the crater.

Air India, Air New Zealand, Jetstar, Juneyao Airlines, Singapore Airlines and Virgin Australia were among those who canceled flights to and from Bali, located west of Flores.

Flight data from Ngurah Rai International Airport at noon on Wednesday showed more than 20 flights had been canceled due to the volcano.

Several AirAsia domestic flights to Flores have also been canceled.

Addition

In November, the twin-peaked volcano erupted several times, killing nine people and forcing thousands to flee.

News of the World
Indonesia
Bali
