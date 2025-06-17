$41.530.08
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
10:46 AM • 67095 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 127534 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 121297 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 174331 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 159926 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 156387 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 130945 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 106890 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 179178 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 83435 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
Volcano in Indonesia spews massive ash column, danger level raised

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1078 views

Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki on Flores Island spewed an ash column 10,000 meters high. Authorities urged residents and tourists to stay 7 km away from the crater.

Volcano in Indonesia spews massive ash column, danger level raised

A volcano in eastern Indonesia spewed a massive column of ash into the sky on Tuesday, authorities said, after it raised the danger level to the highest of four levels, UNN reports, citing AFP.

Details

The twin-peaked volcano Levotobi Laki-Laki, 1,584 meters high, on the tourist island of Flores, erupted at 5:35 p.m. local time (12:35 p.m. Kyiv time), according to a statement from the volcano monitoring agency.

"The height of the eruption was about 10,000 meters above the summit. The ash column was noted to be gray and dense," the statement said after the danger level was raised.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The head of the geological agency, Muhammad Wafid, said that residents and tourists should avoid any activity within a radius of at least seven kilometers from the volcano's crater.

But he warned of the possibility of dangerous lahar floods - a type of mud or debris flow of volcanic materials - in the event of heavy rain, especially in settlements located near rivers.

He also urged residents to wear protective masks to protect themselves from volcanic ash.

There were no reports of flight cancellations after Tuesday's eruption.

Addition

In November, the Levotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupted several times, killing nine people and forcing thousands to evacuate, as well as canceling dozens of international flights to Bali.

Laki-Laki, which means "man" in Indonesian, is the "brother" of a calmer but taller 1,703-meter volcano called Perampuan, after the Indonesian word for "woman."

Indonesia, a large archipelago nation, often experiences seismic and volcanic activity due to its location in the Pacific "Ring of Fire."

Kilauea volcano erupts again in Hawaii: the 25th time since December12.06.25, 17:00 • 3272 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Indonesia
Bali
