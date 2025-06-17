Volcano in Indonesia spews massive ash column, danger level raised

A volcano in eastern Indonesia spewed a massive column of ash into the sky on Tuesday, authorities said, after it raised the danger level to the highest of four levels, UNN reports, citing AFP.

The twin-peaked volcano Levotobi Laki-Laki, 1,584 meters high, on the tourist island of Flores, erupted at 5:35 p.m. local time (12:35 p.m. Kyiv time), according to a statement from the volcano monitoring agency.

"The height of the eruption was about 10,000 meters above the summit. The ash column was noted to be gray and dense," the statement said after the danger level was raised.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The head of the geological agency, Muhammad Wafid, said that residents and tourists should avoid any activity within a radius of at least seven kilometers from the volcano's crater.

But he warned of the possibility of dangerous lahar floods - a type of mud or debris flow of volcanic materials - in the event of heavy rain, especially in settlements located near rivers.

He also urged residents to wear protective masks to protect themselves from volcanic ash.

There were no reports of flight cancellations after Tuesday's eruption.

In November, the Levotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupted several times, killing nine people and forcing thousands to evacuate, as well as canceling dozens of international flights to Bali.

Laki-Laki, which means "man" in Indonesian, is the "brother" of a calmer but taller 1,703-meter volcano called Perampuan, after the Indonesian word for "woman."

Indonesia, a large archipelago nation, often experiences seismic and volcanic activity due to its location in the Pacific "Ring of Fire."

