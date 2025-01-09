Lebanese soldier Joseph Aoun elected as new president of Lebanon

Lebanon's parliament on Thursday elected current army commander Joseph Aoun as president, ending more than two years of vacuum in the Lebanese presidency due to a lack of consensus between divided political blocs.

The vote came weeks after a ceasefire agreement ended a 14-month conflict between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, and Lebanese leaders appealed for international aid to rebuild.

Aung promised to disarm the militias; he also said that “the state will have a monopoly” on weapons.

The main goal of the army's deployment in southern Lebanon is to ensure that no non-state entity possesses weapons in the region.

Aung also promised to rebuild areas destroyed during Israel's recent air offensive on the country. But he also promised to develop a defense strategy to deter Israel.

In November 2024, a day after the beginning of the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, the parties exchanged accusations of violating it.

UNIFIL condemns Israel's continued destruction of residential areas and infrastructure in southern Lebanon despite the ceasefire. This violates UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah.

