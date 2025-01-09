Lebanese soldier Joseph Aoun elected as new president of Lebanon

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 16822 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 139089 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122860 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130850 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131370 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 166304 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109846 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 160329 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104331 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113901 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 74359 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124772 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123243 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 69325 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 83765 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 139071 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 166294 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 160320 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 188279 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177599 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123248 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124777 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141127 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132915 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150292 views
Lebanese soldier Joseph Aoun elected as new president of Lebanon

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26889 views

The Lebanese parliament elected army commander Joseph Aoun as president after a 2-year vacuum. The new leader promised to ensure a state monopoly on weapons and develop a strategy to deter Israel.

Lebanon's parliament on Thursday elected current army commander Joseph Aoun as president, ending more than two years of vacuum in the Lebanese presidency due to a lack of consensus between divided political blocs.

Transmits to UNN with reference to RTVE.

Lebanon's parliament voted on Thursday to elect Army Commander Joseph Aoun as head of state, filling a presidential vacuum that lasted more than two years.

Image

The vote came weeks after a ceasefire agreement ended a 14-month conflict between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, and Lebanese leaders appealed for international aid to rebuild.

Aung promised to disarm the militias; he also said that “the state will have a monopoly” on weapons.

The main goal of the army's deployment in southern Lebanon is to ensure that no non-state entity possesses weapons in the region.

More than 122 million: the number of displaced people around the world has increased29.12.24, 15:07 • 26623 views

Aung also promised to rebuild areas destroyed during Israel's recent air offensive on the country. But he also promised to develop a defense strategy to deter Israel.

Image

Recall

In November 2024, a day after the beginning of the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, the parties exchanged accusations of violating it. 

UNIFIL condemns Israel's continued destruction of residential areas and infrastructure in southern Lebanon despite the ceasefire. This violates UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah.

Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz confirmed that the country was behind the elimination of Ismail Haniyeh in Iran. He also warned of similar actions against Yemeni Houthi leaders.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

