Ismail Haniyeh

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14202 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 25160 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62809 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 210704 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120889 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 389424 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308977 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213444 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244062 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255014 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71186 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21210 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43139 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128942 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13057 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129287 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 210704 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 389424 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253131 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308977 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1888 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12563 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43405 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71434 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56800 views
Ismail Haniyeh

A high-ranking Hamas official was eliminated in the Gaza Strip as a result of a hit on a hospital

As a result of an Israeli strike on the Nasser Hospital in Gaza, Ismail Barhoum, a Hamas official, was eliminated. Israel claims he was a key terrorist.

News of the World • March 24, 11:03 AM • 48996 views

Lebanese soldier Joseph Aoun elected as new president of Lebanon

The Lebanese parliament elected army commander Joseph Aoun as president after a 2-year vacuum. The new leader promised to ensure a state monopoly on weapons and develop a strategy to deter Israel.

News of the World • January 9, 05:36 PM • 27035 views

Israel confirms for the first time the elimination of Hamas leader Haniyeh in Tehran

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed that the country was behind the elimination of Ismail Haniyeh in Iran. He also warned of similar actions against Yemeni Houthi leaders.

News of the World • December 23, 10:18 PM • 16972 views

Media confirm that Israel killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar

Sky News Arabia sources confirmed the elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar during an Israeli army operation in Rafah. The IDF considers him responsible for the attack on October 7, 2023.

News of the World • October 17, 02:37 PM • 13869 views

Israeli Response Plan to Iran's Attack is Ready: When Israel May Strike

U. S. officials believe that Israel will retaliate against Iran before the November 5 U.S. elections. Israel has assured the US that the attack will be limited to military targets, not oil or nuclear facilities.

News of the World • October 16, 01:32 PM • 12956 views

Biden, Netanyahu to discuss Israel's plans to respond to Iran on Wednesday - Axios

U. S. President Joe Biden will have an important phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about Israel's plans to strike Iran. The US wants to determine the limits of an Israeli retaliatory strike.

News of the World • October 9, 07:34 AM • 12900 views

Hamas leader determined to drag Israel into a 'bigger war' - NYT

Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas, intends to expand the conflict with Israel to a regional level. U.S. officials believe he is alive to block a cease-fire agreement, frustrated by the lack of support from Hezbollah and Iran.

News of the World • October 5, 12:58 PM • 20622 views

Netanyahu on the missile attack on Israel: Iran made a big mistake and will pay for it

Israeli Prime Minister says Iran “made a big mistake” by attacking the country. The United States helped repel the attack and supports Israel, but calls for a diplomatic solution.

News of the World • October 2, 06:16 AM • 101152 views

Man arrested in Israel for plotting to assassinate Prime Minister Netanyahu, Defense Minister or Shin Bet chairman - media

A 73-year-old man from Ashkelon is accused of conspiring with Iran to assassinate the prime minister, defense minister, or head of the Shin Bet. The suspect illegally traveled to Iran twice and received money for completing tasks.

News of the World • September 19, 10:29 AM • 13938 views

Iran is likely to postpone an attack on Israel: Media cites reasons

Iran may postpone its planned retaliation against Israel for the assassination of the Hamas leader to give time for ceasefire talks in Gaza. The United States, Israel, Egypt and Qatar meet in Doha, presenting a “compromise proposal.

News of the World • August 17, 08:58 AM • 22123 views

Hamas will not participate in Gaza truce talks - Reuters

Hamas has announced that it will not participate in a new round of ceasefire talks in Gaza scheduled for Thursday in Qatar. The group insists on implementing the proposal of July 2.

News of the World • August 14, 02:24 PM • 24440 views

Iran may attack Israel if Gaza ceasefire talks fail - Reuters

Iran threatens to attack Israel for the assassination of a Hamas leader if ceasefire talks in Gaza fail. The US and allies are trying to convince Iran to ease tensions before the talks.

News of the World • August 14, 06:43 AM • 19688 views

CNN reports that Hamas is ready to conclude a truce with Israel

The Hamas leader conveyed to Israel a message about his desire to conclude a ceasefire agreement. The US calls on Israel to agree to the deal to avoid escalation of the conflict.

War • August 11, 07:29 PM • 98463 views

US sends F-22 fighters to the Middle East

The United States has sent F-22 fighters to the Middle East to reduce the risk of escalation from Iran.

News of the World • August 8, 11:34 PM • 37282 views

Iran will respond to Hamas leader's assassination 'at the right time' - foreign minister

Iran has said it will respond to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh at "the right time. " At the same time, the U.S. is urging Tehran to reconsider its decision to militarily attack Israel, promoting this through diplomatic channels.

News of the World • August 8, 08:13 AM • 20014 views

Politico: Iran may refuse to launch large-scale attack on Israel

The United States has warned Iran of the risks of a large-scale strike against Israel in response to the assassination of the Hamas leader. According to Politico, Tehran may reconsider its initial plan to respond to the death of Ismail Haniyeh.

War • August 7, 11:55 PM • 37295 views

Behind-the-scenes discussion of Middle East tensions: Israel warned the U.S. it had something to do with Haniyeh's murder

Israel has informed the US of its responsibility for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. The phone conversation between Biden and Netanyahu after the incident was tense, but the US is not yet ready to put significant pressure on Israel.

News of the World • August 7, 11:13 AM • 20136 views

Hamas appoints a new political leader to replace Haniyeh: who is it

Hamas unanimously elected Yahya Sinwar as chairman of the political bureau to replace the murdered Ismail Haniyeh. Sinwar is considered an extremist and is suspected of organizing the October 7, 2023, terrorist attacks.

News of the World • August 7, 05:54 AM • 19295 views

US passes message to Iran not to escalate at "critical moment" for Middle East

The United States is engaged in intensive diplomacy to reduce tensions after the assassination of the Hamas leader. Blinken calls on all sides to refrain from escalation and work toward a ceasefire in Gaza.

News of the World • August 6, 06:40 AM • 22687 views

Iranian President vows to retaliate against Israel for killing Hamas leader at meeting with Shoigu

Iran's President says the country will retaliate against Israel for the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh. The United States warns of a possible Iranian attack on Israel, and Russia intensifies cooperation with Iran.

News of the World • August 6, 06:24 AM • 22080 views

Iran requests air defense systems from Russia to prepare for possible war with Israel: Kremlin has already started deliveries - WSJ

Iran has requested advanced air defense systems from Russia in preparation for a possible war with Israel. the Kremlin has agreed and has already begun delivering modern radars and air defense systems, which underscores the close alliance between the countries.

News of the World • August 6, 05:50 AM • 25358 views

Biden convenes national security team over threat of Iranian attack on Israel

US President Joe Biden meets with the national security team over a possible Iranian attack on Israel. The United States is ready to support Israel in the event of an attack, working to prevent an escalation of the conflict.

War • August 6, 05:05 AM • 126176 views

Reuters: At least five US troops wounded in strike on Iraqi base

At least five US military personnel were injured in a missile strike on the Al-Asad air base in Iraq. One of the wounded is in serious condition, and the number of casualties may increase.

War • August 6, 03:54 AM • 123274 views

Threat of an Iranian attack on Israel: Biden will meet with the national security team

US President Joe Biden is planning a meeting with the national security team due to the worsening situation in the Middle East. The United States is strengthening its military presence in the region amid concerns about a possible Iranian attack on Israel.

News of the World • August 5, 02:59 PM • 20937 views

Iran is probably preparing to attack Israel, so it notified the planes of the change of course

Iran has warned the planes about changing routes. The United States warns of a possible attack by Iran and Hezbollah on Israel, and airlines suspend flights to the region.

News of the World • August 5, 01:42 PM • 20319 views

US, Israel expect Iranian attack on Israeli territory on August 5 - media

American and Israeli officials predict an Iranian attack on Israel on August 5 in response to the assassinations of Hezbollah and Hamas leaders. The attack is expected to be larger than the one on April 13, possibly involving Hezbollah.

News of the World • August 4, 08:43 AM • 29909 views

Israeli intelligence chief visits Egypt for talks on possible truce in Gaza - media

An Israeli delegation headed by David Barnea visits Egypt for talks on a possible truce in Gaza. The parties remain divided over the terms of a ceasefire, but negotiations continue.

News of the World • August 4, 08:17 AM • 28842 views

Russia seeks to use Iran in its confrontation with the West - ISW

Russia was preparing to transfer missiles and military equipment to the Houthis in Yemen, but refused due to diplomatic pressure. ISW believes that Russia is seeking to use Iran to indirectly confront the West.

News of the World • August 4, 07:30 AM • 30513 views

Iran arrests dozens of people in search of suspects in Hamas leader's assassination - NYT

Iran has launched a large-scale investigation into the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas. More than two dozen people, including high-ranking officials, were arrested in response to a serious security breach in Tehran.

News of the World • August 3, 12:42 PM • 23837 views

US prepares to send additional combat aircraft to the Middle East in response to Iranian threats - media

The United States plans to send additional combat aircraft to the Middle East in response to Iran's threats to attack Israel. This is a reaction to possible revenge for the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

News of the World • August 2, 06:09 PM • 32749 views