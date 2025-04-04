As a result of an Israeli strike on the Nasser Hospital in Gaza, Ismail Barhoum, a Hamas official, was eliminated. Israel claims he was a key terrorist.
The Lebanese parliament elected army commander Joseph Aoun as president after a 2-year vacuum. The new leader promised to ensure a state monopoly on weapons and develop a strategy to deter Israel.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed that the country was behind the elimination of Ismail Haniyeh in Iran. He also warned of similar actions against Yemeni Houthi leaders.
Sky News Arabia sources confirmed the elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar during an Israeli army operation in Rafah. The IDF considers him responsible for the attack on October 7, 2023.
U. S. officials believe that Israel will retaliate against Iran before the November 5 U.S. elections. Israel has assured the US that the attack will be limited to military targets, not oil or nuclear facilities.
U. S. President Joe Biden will have an important phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about Israel's plans to strike Iran. The US wants to determine the limits of an Israeli retaliatory strike.
Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas, intends to expand the conflict with Israel to a regional level. U.S. officials believe he is alive to block a cease-fire agreement, frustrated by the lack of support from Hezbollah and Iran.
Israeli Prime Minister says Iran “made a big mistake” by attacking the country. The United States helped repel the attack and supports Israel, but calls for a diplomatic solution.
A 73-year-old man from Ashkelon is accused of conspiring with Iran to assassinate the prime minister, defense minister, or head of the Shin Bet. The suspect illegally traveled to Iran twice and received money for completing tasks.
Iran may postpone its planned retaliation against Israel for the assassination of the Hamas leader to give time for ceasefire talks in Gaza. The United States, Israel, Egypt and Qatar meet in Doha, presenting a “compromise proposal.
Hamas has announced that it will not participate in a new round of ceasefire talks in Gaza scheduled for Thursday in Qatar. The group insists on implementing the proposal of July 2.
Iran threatens to attack Israel for the assassination of a Hamas leader if ceasefire talks in Gaza fail. The US and allies are trying to convince Iran to ease tensions before the talks.
The Hamas leader conveyed to Israel a message about his desire to conclude a ceasefire agreement. The US calls on Israel to agree to the deal to avoid escalation of the conflict.
The United States has sent F-22 fighters to the Middle East to reduce the risk of escalation from Iran.
Iran has said it will respond to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh at "the right time. " At the same time, the U.S. is urging Tehran to reconsider its decision to militarily attack Israel, promoting this through diplomatic channels.
The United States has warned Iran of the risks of a large-scale strike against Israel in response to the assassination of the Hamas leader. According to Politico, Tehran may reconsider its initial plan to respond to the death of Ismail Haniyeh.
Israel has informed the US of its responsibility for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. The phone conversation between Biden and Netanyahu after the incident was tense, but the US is not yet ready to put significant pressure on Israel.
Hamas unanimously elected Yahya Sinwar as chairman of the political bureau to replace the murdered Ismail Haniyeh. Sinwar is considered an extremist and is suspected of organizing the October 7, 2023, terrorist attacks.
The United States is engaged in intensive diplomacy to reduce tensions after the assassination of the Hamas leader. Blinken calls on all sides to refrain from escalation and work toward a ceasefire in Gaza.
Iran's President says the country will retaliate against Israel for the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh. The United States warns of a possible Iranian attack on Israel, and Russia intensifies cooperation with Iran.
Iran has requested advanced air defense systems from Russia in preparation for a possible war with Israel. the Kremlin has agreed and has already begun delivering modern radars and air defense systems, which underscores the close alliance between the countries.
US President Joe Biden meets with the national security team over a possible Iranian attack on Israel. The United States is ready to support Israel in the event of an attack, working to prevent an escalation of the conflict.
At least five US military personnel were injured in a missile strike on the Al-Asad air base in Iraq. One of the wounded is in serious condition, and the number of casualties may increase.
US President Joe Biden is planning a meeting with the national security team due to the worsening situation in the Middle East. The United States is strengthening its military presence in the region amid concerns about a possible Iranian attack on Israel.
Iran has warned the planes about changing routes. The United States warns of a possible attack by Iran and Hezbollah on Israel, and airlines suspend flights to the region.
American and Israeli officials predict an Iranian attack on Israel on August 5 in response to the assassinations of Hezbollah and Hamas leaders. The attack is expected to be larger than the one on April 13, possibly involving Hezbollah.
An Israeli delegation headed by David Barnea visits Egypt for talks on a possible truce in Gaza. The parties remain divided over the terms of a ceasefire, but negotiations continue.
Russia was preparing to transfer missiles and military equipment to the Houthis in Yemen, but refused due to diplomatic pressure. ISW believes that Russia is seeking to use Iran to indirectly confront the West.
Iran has launched a large-scale investigation into the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas. More than two dozen people, including high-ranking officials, were arrested in response to a serious security breach in Tehran.
The United States plans to send additional combat aircraft to the Middle East in response to Iran's threats to attack Israel. This is a reaction to possible revenge for the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.