Biden, Netanyahu to discuss Israel's plans to respond to Iran on Wednesday - Axios

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 13117 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 88832 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 158969 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133532 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140570 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137794 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178165 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111937 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169545 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104680 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138109 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137676 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 77404 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105924 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108111 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 158969 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178165 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169545 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197018 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186090 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137678 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138111 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145147 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136643 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153651 views
Biden, Netanyahu to discuss Israel's plans to respond to Iran on Wednesday - Axios

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12815 views

U.S. President Joe Biden will have an important phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about Israel's plans to strike Iran. The US wants to determine the limits of an Israeli retaliatory strike.

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to have an important phone conversation on Wednesday morning with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about Israel's plans to strike Iran, Axios reports, citing three U.S. officials, UNN writes.

Details

According to the publication, this conversation will be the first between Biden and Netanyahu in two tense months and will take place at a time "when Israel is considering major attacks that could significantly escalate its regional war.

Netanyahu spent several hours Tuesday night with senior ministers and heads of Israel's military and intelligence services to try to decide on the scale and timing of Israeli attacks, according to two Israeli officials.

"Officials say Israeli retaliation is expected to be significant and likely to include a combination of airstrikes on military targets in Iran and covert attacks, such as the one that killed Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran," the newspaper writes.

Israel has also weighed possible strikes on Iran's oil infrastructure, which Biden has made clear he would oppose.

Biden says that if he were Israel, he would consider alternatives to strikes on Iranian oil05.10.24, 09:31 • 18712 views

An aide to Netanyahu told Axios that "as soon as it's approved, Netanyahu will want to inform Biden.

"We want to use the call to try to determine the limits of an Israeli retaliatory strike," one U.S. official told Axios.

The US official said that the US wants to make sure that Israel attacks targets in Iran that matter but are not disproportionate.

The expected conversation between Biden and Netanyahu will take place a week after Iran launched about 180 ballistic missiles at Israel.

Tehran said its response would end if Israel did not attack Iran. Israel, for its part, vowed to retaliate.

"Both U.S. and Israeli officials believe that retaliation will continue, and Iran will respond to Israel's attack, and the U.S. and Israel will have to work together to counter the Iranian response," the publication points out.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer on Friday that the United States expects Israel to be "clear and transparent" about its plans, as they have implications for US forces and interests in the region.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant was scheduled to travel to Washington on Tuesday, but the trip was canceled at the last minute by Netanyahu, the newspaper writes.

"According to a source familiar with the issue, the phone call between Biden and Netanyahu was already scheduled before the deterioration of relations between Netanyahu and Galant," the publication points out.

US officials said that Biden and Netanyahu would also discuss the wars in Lebanon and Gaza. The White House declined to comment.

Harris: Some progress made on Gaza ceasefire09.10.24, 09:28 • 12602 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

israelIsrael
white-houseWhite House
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
ismail-haniyehIsmail Haniyeh
lebanonLebanon
tehranTehran
yoav-gallantJoav Gallant
dzheik-sallivanJake Sullivan
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
sektor-hazaGaza Strip
iranIran

