Biden says that if he were Israel, he would consider alternatives to strikes on Iranian oil

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that if he were Israel, he would think about alternatives to strikes on Iranian oil fields, adding that, in his opinion, Israel has not yet decided how to respond to Iran, UNN reports citing Voice of America.

Details

"The Israelis have not yet decided what they're going to do in terms of launching a strike. It's being discussed," Biden said, speaking to reporters at the White House.

"If I were them, I would think about alternatives other than striking oil fields," the US president added.

Biden was also asked whether he thought that by abandoning diplomacy, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was trying to influence the November 5 US election.

"Whether he's trying to influence the election, I don't know, but I don't count on it," Biden said in response, "No administration has done more to help Israel than mine.