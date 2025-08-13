Trump's consultations with European leaders lasted over an hour – Chancellery of the President of Poland

The Chancellery of the President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, announced that the Polish leader participated in online consultations of European leaders with the head of the White House, Donald Trump. They also noted that the consultations lasted more than an hour, writes UNN with reference to the Polish President's Chancellery page on X.

Details

Immediately before the negotiations in Alaska, President Donald Trump decided to hold consultations with key European leaders, among whom, of course, was President Karol Nawrocki. - stated in the message of President Nawrocki's Chancellery on X.

It is noted that a number of European leaders participated in the consultations, including President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This hour-long conversation has just concluded. It also involved the German Chancellor, the Prime Minister of Great Britain, the Prime Minister of Italy, the President of France, the President of Ukraine, the President of the European Commission, the NATO Secretary General, and the President of Finland – a small group of dedicated European politicians. - stated in the message.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during a conversation with US President Donald Trump and European leaders, five common principles for ending the war were agreed upon.