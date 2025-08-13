Trump's consultations with European leaders lasted over an hour – Chancellery of the President of Poland
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump held online consultations with European leaders, including the presidents of Poland and Ukraine, which lasted over an hour. Five common principles for ending the war in Ukraine were discussed.
The Chancellery of the President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, announced that the Polish leader participated in online consultations of European leaders with the head of the White House, Donald Trump. They also noted that the consultations lasted more than an hour, writes UNN with reference to the Polish President's Chancellery page on X.
Details
Immediately before the negotiations in Alaska, President Donald Trump decided to hold consultations with key European leaders, among whom, of course, was President Karol Nawrocki.
It is noted that a number of European leaders participated in the consultations, including President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
This hour-long conversation has just concluded. It also involved the German Chancellor, the Prime Minister of Great Britain, the Prime Minister of Italy, the President of France, the President of Ukraine, the President of the European Commission, the NATO Secretary General, and the President of Finland – a small group of dedicated European politicians.
Addition
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during a conversation with US President Donald Trump and European leaders, five common principles for ending the war were agreed upon.
Today, we discussed our common positions with the US President. There was a coordination conversation before that, as I already said, we agreed on common principles, 5 principles. This is the format of negotiations. Everything concerning Ukraine must be discussed exclusively with Ukraine. We must prepare a trilateral format of talks.