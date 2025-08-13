$41.430.02
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

US intends to offer Russia rare earth mineral development in Alaska - The Telegraph

Kyiv • UNN

 • 816 views

US President Donald Trump is preparing to offer Vladimir Putin access to Alaska's rare earth minerals and the lifting of sanctions. This is intended to incentivize Russia to end the war against Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump is preparing to offer Russian dictator Vladimir Putin access to rare earth minerals in Alaska to encourage him to end the war against Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Telegraph.

Details

The US President will arrive at the long-awaited meeting with the Russian dictator on Friday, armed with a number of earning opportunities for Putin. According to The Telegraph, these will include opening Alaska's natural resources to Moscow and lifting some American sanctions against the Russian aviation industry.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is among the administration officials who will advise Trump before his meeting with Putin in Anchorage. Bessent is studying the economic compromises the US can make with Russia to accelerate a ceasefire agreement.

Proposals include giving Putin access to rare earth minerals in Alaska.

Trump said Putin would face "serious consequences" if he did not agree to end the war in Ukraine during their meeting on Friday. The US leader stated his intention to immediately arrange a second meeting with Putin, this time with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after their face-to-face talks in Alaska.

If the first meeting goes well, we will have a quick second one. I would like to do it almost immediately, and we will have a quick second meeting between President Putin and President Zelenskyy, and myself, if they want to invite me there.

- Trump said.

Addition

US President Donald Trump stated that he would not be able to convince Putin not to shell civilians during the meeting in Alaska. He hopes to end the war and warned of serious consequences for Russia.

Pavlo Zinchenko

