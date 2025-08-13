Head of the European Council summarized the online consultation of European leaders with Trump

$41.430.02
48.080.12
ukenru
04:57 PM • 3606 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
03:45 PM • 10905 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
02:07 PM • 17021 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
01:29 PM • 22730 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 51361 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
August 13, 10:06 AM • 57831 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 107060 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:00 AM • 52283 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 91726 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
August 13, 06:18 AM • 90272 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1.2m/s
51%
755mm
Popular news
Russia commented on rumors about a possible exchange of territories between the aggressor state and UkraineVideoAugust 13, 11:10 AM • 49577 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriage12:40 PM • 25680 views
Trump holds a call with Zelensky and European leaders before meeting with Putin - report01:12 PM • 27692 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $100002:38 PM • 8320 views
MP Fedir Khrystychenko declared wanted: new details of the case03:06 PM • 5204 views
Publications
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 107060 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 91726 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 90272 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 102213 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 75007 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Alaska
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $100002:38 PM • 8972 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriage12:40 PM • 26343 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 75002 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 92601 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 38678 views
Actual
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
The Guardian
Sukhoi Su-24
Sukhoi Su-27
Sukhoi Su-30

Head of the European Council summarized the online consultation of European leaders with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 942 views

President of the European Council António Costa announced the EU's intention to cooperate closely with the US to end Russia's war against Ukraine. Achieving a ceasefire remains a priority.

Head of the European Council summarized the online consultation of European leaders with Trump

The President of the European Council, António Costa, announced that the European Union intends to work closely with the United States to end Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Costa's post on X.

Details

Very useful calls today on Ukraine with Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders ahead of an important bilateral meeting in Alaska. The EU intends to work closely and in unity with the US to end Russia's aggressive war and ensure a just and lasting peace

- written in the post.

He emphasized that European countries are ready to contribute to the priority task – a ceasefire.

We are ready to contribute. Achieving a ceasefire remains a priority — as a necessary step towards meaningful negotiations with Ukraine

- said the President of the European Council. 

Addition

US President Donald Trump stated that if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not agree to end the war, then Russia will face serious consequences.

French President Emmanuel Macron supported a trilateral meeting between the presidents of the US, Ukraine, and Russia. The meeting is to take place in Europe, in a neutral country, provided that Ukraine participates in the discussion of its territory.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Alaska
Donald Trump
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine