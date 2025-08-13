Head of the European Council summarized the online consultation of European leaders with Trump

The President of the European Council, António Costa, announced that the European Union intends to work closely with the United States to end Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Costa's post on X.

Details

Very useful calls today on Ukraine with Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders ahead of an important bilateral meeting in Alaska. The EU intends to work closely and in unity with the US to end Russia's aggressive war and ensure a just and lasting peace - written in the post.

He emphasized that European countries are ready to contribute to the priority task – a ceasefire.

We are ready to contribute. Achieving a ceasefire remains a priority — as a necessary step towards meaningful negotiations with Ukraine - said the President of the European Council.

Addition

US President Donald Trump stated that if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not agree to end the war, then Russia will face serious consequences.

French President Emmanuel Macron supported a trilateral meeting between the presidents of the US, Ukraine, and Russia. The meeting is to take place in Europe, in a neutral country, provided that Ukraine participates in the discussion of its territory.