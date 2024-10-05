Trump says Israel should strike Iranian nuclear facilities

US presidential candidate Donald Trump believes that Israel should strike Iran's nuclear facilities as a response to the country's ballistic missile attacks this week. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

During a speech at a campaign rally in North Carolina on Friday, October 4, Trump criticized the position of current US President Joe Biden, who spoke out against attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities.

On Wednesday, Biden was asked whether he would support strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. He gave a negative answer.

Trump commented on this episode as follows: “They (reporters - ed.) asked him (Biden - ed.), what do you think about Iran, would you strike Iran? And he answered: “As long as they don't have a nuclear weapon.” That's what you want to strike, isn't it?” the politician asked.

According to the Republican candidate, Biden made a mistake.

Isn't that what you should be hitting? I mean, that's the biggest risk we have - nuclear weapons. When he was asked this question, the answer was to say: “Let's hit the nuclear weapons first, and we'll worry about the rest later, - Trump said.

