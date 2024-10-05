ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 57493 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102359 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165260 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136887 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142581 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138801 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181371 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112045 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172082 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104734 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump says Israel should strike Iranian nuclear facilities

Trump says Israel should strike Iranian nuclear facilities

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20763 views

Donald Trump criticizes Joe Biden's position on Iran and calls on Israel to strike Iranian nuclear facilities.

US presidential candidate Donald Trump believes that Israel should strike Iran's nuclear facilities as a response to the country's ballistic missile attacks this week. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

During a speech at a campaign rally in North Carolina on Friday, October 4, Trump criticized the position of current US President Joe Biden, who spoke out against attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities.

On Wednesday, Biden was asked whether he would support strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. He gave a negative answer.

Trump commented on this episode as follows: “They (reporters - ed.) asked him (Biden - ed.), what do you think about Iran, would you strike Iran? And he answered: “As long as they don't have a nuclear weapon.” That's what you want to strike, isn't it?” the politician asked.

According to the Republican candidate, Biden made a mistake.

Isn't that what you should be hitting? I mean, that's the biggest risk we have - nuclear weapons. When he was asked this question, the answer was to say: “Let's hit the nuclear weapons first, and we'll worry about the rest later,

- Trump said.

Iran Threatens to Strike Israel's Energy Infrastructure04.10.24, 20:47 • 18812 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Contact us about advertising