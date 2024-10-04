Iran Threatens to Strike Israel's Energy Infrastructure

Iran is threatening to strike Israel's energy infrastructure, in particular the country's power plants. This was stated by Ali Fadavi, deputy commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), CNNreports , UNN reports.

Details

Iran is a large and vast country with many economic centers, while Israel has three power plants and several oil refineries. We can target all of these simultaneously - Fadavi said .

According to him, Iran will target all energy facilities if Israel makes a “mistake.

Recall

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Iran, which on Tuesday night launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Israeli territory, “made a big mistake and will pay for it.