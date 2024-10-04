Iran Threatens to Strike Israel's Energy Infrastructure
Kyiv • UNN
The deputy commander of Iran's IRGC threatens to attack Israel's power plants and oil refineries. This is a response to Netanyahu's statement that Iran “made a big mistake” with its missile strike.
Iran is threatening to strike Israel's energy infrastructure, in particular the country's power plants. This was stated by Ali Fadavi, deputy commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), CNNreports , UNN reports.
Details
Iran is a large and vast country with many economic centers, while Israel has three power plants and several oil refineries. We can target all of these simultaneously
EU recommends airlines to avoid flights over Iran this month02.10.24, 20:24 • 14236 views
According to him, Iran will target all energy facilities if Israel makes a “mistake.
Recall
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Iran, which on Tuesday night launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Israeli territory, “made a big mistake and will pay for it.