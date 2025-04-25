In the Moscow region, the deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was blown up

The deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Yaroslav Moskalik, was blown up near Moscow in Balashikha. The explosive device inside the car was detonated remotely. This is reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

The deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Yaroslav Moskalik, was the target of a car explosion in Balashikha. Preliminary reports indicate that he died. - the message says.

The explosive device installed inside the car was detonated remotely.

It is noted that the deceased deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Moskalik, was passing by the exploded Volkswagen Golf at the time of the explosion. Immediately after that, his body was thrown several meters.

Preliminary reports indicate that the car, packed with explosives, could have been specially driven to the house where the military man lived. According to media reports, the improvised explosive device was packed with striking elements with a diameter of about 6 mm.

The car did not belong to him.

In December 2024, an explosion occurred in Moscow, killing a lieutenant general of the Russian Armed Forces and his assistant. According to preliminary reports, the explosive device was attached to the handlebars of a scooter near the entrance.