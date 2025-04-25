$41.690.02
Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast
09:10 AM • 5224 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
07:40 AM • 13605 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

05:56 AM • 38867 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 41813 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 81231 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 79106 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 91755 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 179381 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 186502 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 277578 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

In the Moscow region, the deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was blown up

Kyiv • UNN

 2788 views

The Deputy Head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Yaroslav Moskalik, became the target of a car explosion in Balashikha. The explosive device was detonated remotely.

In the Moscow region, the deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was blown up

The deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Yaroslav Moskalik, was blown up near Moscow in Balashikha. The explosive device inside the car was detonated remotely. This is reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

The deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Yaroslav Moskalik, was the target of a car explosion in Balashikha. Preliminary reports indicate that he died.

- the message says.

The explosive device installed inside the car was detonated remotely.

It is noted that the deceased deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Moskalik, was passing by the exploded Volkswagen Golf at the time of the explosion. Immediately after that, his body was thrown several meters.

Preliminary reports indicate that the car, packed with explosives, could have been specially driven to the house where the military man lived. According to media reports, the improvised explosive device was packed with striking elements with a diameter of about 6 mm.

The car did not belong to him.

Let us remind you

In December 2024, an explosion occurred in Moscow, killing a lieutenant general of the Russian Armed Forces and his assistant. According to preliminary reports, the explosive device was attached to the handlebars of a scooter near the entrance.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
