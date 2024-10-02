EU recommends airlines to avoid flights over Iran this month

On Wednesday, October 2, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) issued a recommendation to airlines to avoid airspace over Iran until the end of this month. This was reported by UNN with reference to EASA.

The EU agency, together with the European Commission, drew attention to the Iranian attack on Israel on October 1 and Israel's statement of “intent to retaliate.

The European Commission and EASA have decided to issue Conflict Zone Information Bulletins (CZIBs) recommending against flying in Iranian airspace at all flight levels - the Agency said in a statement

They clarified that the recommendation is valid until October 31, 2024, but may be revised if the situation changes.

EASA will continue to closely monitor the situation to assess whether there is an increase or decrease in the risks to EU aircraft operators as a result of the evolution of the threat - the department said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Iran, which on Tuesday night launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Israeli territory, “made a big mistake and will pay for it.