Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
EU recommends airlines to avoid flights over Iran this month

Kyiv

 14235 views

The EU Aviation Safety Agency recommends avoiding flights over Iran until October 31 due to the attack on Israel. The decision may be revised if the situation changes.

On Wednesday, October 2, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) issued a recommendation to airlines to avoid airspace over Iran until the end of this month. This was reported by UNN with reference to EASA.

Details

The EU agency, together with the European Commission, drew attention to the Iranian attack on Israel on October 1 and Israel's statement of “intent to retaliate.

The European Commission and EASA have decided to issue Conflict Zone Information Bulletins (CZIBs) recommending against flying in Iranian airspace at all flight levels

- the Agency said in a statement 

They clarified that the recommendation is valid until October 31, 2024, but may be revised if the situation changes.

EASA will continue to closely monitor the situation to assess whether there is an increase or decrease in the risks to EU aircraft operators as a result of the evolution of the threat

- the department said. 

Recall

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Iran, which on Tuesday night launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Israeli territory, “made a big mistake and will pay for it.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
israelIsrael
european-commissionEuropean Commission
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
iranIran

