Trump's special envoy arrived in Moscow for talks with Putin - Russian media

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma
Exclusive
07:40 AM • 2506 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

05:56 AM • 17063 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 30737 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 70110 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 68749 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 84939 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 175717 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 185249 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 269112 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 111590 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

lavrov: kremlin is ready for an agreement on Ukraine, but there is a nuance

April 24, 10:52 PM • 11934 views

The US showed Ukraine and Russia the "finish line" for ending the war - Rubio

April 25, 12:35 AM • 13173 views

The enemy occupied Kalynove in Donetsk region - DeepState

April 25, 01:15 AM • 17206 views

Reports of a massive UAV attack in Crimea: explosions were heard in Yevpatoria, Yalta, and Saky

02:50 AM • 22774 views

1170 occupiers eliminated and 48 cruise missiles destroyed in a day - General Staff

04:58 AM • 18463 views
Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

05:56 AM • 17063 views

"Trakhtibidokh", forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 100386 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 269112 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 159579 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 212796 views
Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Steve Witkoff

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Kharkiv

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

07:29 AM • 3198 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 28481 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 36587 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 68646 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 98424 views
Shahed-136

Euro

Kalibr (missile family)

KAB-250

Cryptocurrency

Trump's special envoy arrived in Moscow for talks with Putin - Russian media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2768 views

Steve Witkoff's plane landed at Vnukovo Airport. His meeting with Putin is expected to take place on Friday.

Trump's special envoy arrived in Moscow for talks with Putin - Russian media

A plane, reportedly carrying US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, has landed at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, citing Flightradar24 data, from the airport and air traffic control circles source, Russian media report, writes UNN.

Details

A special flight from the United States, which previously entered Russian airspace from Latvia, landed at Vnukovo Airport, Russian media reported in air traffic control circles.

A plane from the United States landed in Moscow's Vnukovo amid reports of a planned visit by Trump's special envoy Witkoff, Russian media report from the scene.

The plane took off from Miami and crossed the Russian border earlier today, heading to Moscow.

Witkoff will meet with Putin on Friday - Axios23.04.25, 21:43 • 5662 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
Steve Witkoff
Donald Trump
