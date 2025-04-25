Trump's special envoy arrived in Moscow for talks with Putin - Russian media

A plane, reportedly carrying US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, has landed at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, citing Flightradar24 data, from the airport and air traffic control circles source, Russian media report, writes UNN.

Details

A special flight from the United States, which previously entered Russian airspace from Latvia, landed at Vnukovo Airport, Russian media reported in air traffic control circles.

A plane from the United States landed in Moscow's Vnukovo amid reports of a planned visit by Trump's special envoy Witkoff, Russian media report from the scene.

The plane took off from Miami and crossed the Russian border earlier today, heading to Moscow.

Witkoff will meet with Putin on Friday - Axios