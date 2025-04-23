$41.520.14
Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about
05:58 PM • 5450 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

03:00 PM • 22936 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

02:18 PM • 54497 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 38384 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 66574 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 40346 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 35367 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 32103 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 35040 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

April 23, 07:58 AM • 44448 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

Publications
Exclusives
Witkoff will meet with Putin on Friday - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 804 views

White House representative Steve Witkoff will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, April 25. The plane with the special representative flew to Russia from Paris.

Witkoff will meet with Putin on Friday - Axios

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is scheduled to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on April 25, Axios reports, citing a U.S. official, reports UNN.

White House representative Steve Witkoff is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday 

- said a U.S. official.

According to the Flightradar tracking service, a Gulfstream G650 aircraft allegedly carrying Trump's special representative Witkoff took off towards Russia from Paris.

Addition

Russian dictator's aide Yuriy Ushakov reported that U.S. President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff plans to visit Moscow this week. 

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said that during negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the latter was obsessed with Ukrainian territories. Witkoff suggested that Ukraine could "care less" about some regions if they are Russian-speaking.

Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin should be productive, so preparatory work is underway.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Steve Witkoff
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
