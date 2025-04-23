U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is scheduled to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on April 25, Axios reports, citing a U.S. official, reports UNN.

According to the Flightradar tracking service, a Gulfstream G650 aircraft allegedly carrying Trump's special representative Witkoff took off towards Russia from Paris.

Russian dictator's aide Yuriy Ushakov reported that U.S. President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff plans to visit Moscow this week.

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said that during negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the latter was obsessed with Ukrainian territories. Witkoff suggested that Ukraine could "care less" about some regions if they are Russian-speaking.

Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin should be productive, so preparatory work is underway.