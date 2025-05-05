A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

This week, from May 5 to May 11, a retrograde Pluto and a mini-parade of planets are expected. How these events will affect representatives of all signs of the Zodiac - especially for readers UNN told professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko.

"From Monday, May 6, Pluto begins its retrograde motion in the 2nd degree of Aquarius. This period will last until October 12, 2025. Although the effects of retrograde Pluto are not felt immediately, it triggers deep processes of internal transformation, purification, review of power, control and energy connections - both in our personal lives and in society as a whole.

At the global level, this can lead to the disclosure of the hidden, changes in power structures, the emergence of new forms of social control or rebellion against it," Bazylenko said.

Mini-parade of planets and mental activity

This week, a mini-parade of planets continues on the border of two signs - Pisces and Aries. Venus, Neptune, Saturn and the karmic node Rahu participate in it. This configuration activates spiritual growth, creative inspiration, emotional depth and the ability to internal renewal.

The parade is in harmony with Uranus, forming a sextile - this opens up opportunities for insights, breakthroughs in feelings, creativity and innovation. Sudden decisions are possible that will change your inner state and course of events.

Mercury and intellectual energy

Throughout the week, Mercury is in the sign of Aries.

This is an active phase for:

• signing agreements;

• mental work;

• start of training, negotiations, communications.

From Sunday, May 12, Mercury moves into Taurus, and the pace slows down, but stability increases. This will contribute to the implementation of plans in a calmer, more practical rhythm.

Venus, finance and feelings

On May 5 and 6, an exact sextile between Pluto and Venus takes place. This is the time:

• strengthening relationships and trust;

• deep emotional intimacy;

• creative breakthroughs and successful financial steps.

This aspect enhances love energy, harmonizes personal relationships and creates excellent conditions for starting a new business or financial projects.

Moon rhythms

May 5

Until the evening, the Moon is in Leo, in harmony with Mercury and Jupiter - a time for activity and self-realization.

From 21:00 - transition to Virgo, the energy becomes balanced, practical.

May 7

The square of the Moon in Virgo to Jupiter - high ambitions, possible disruption of balance in communication. Focus on calm and goodwill.

May 8–10

The Moon is in Libra. Despite the desire for harmony, on May 8, tense aspects to the mini-parade of planets and the square to Jupiter occur, which will cause emotional tension, sharpness in communication.

In the afternoon - the square to Pluto. The period is potentially conflicting.

10 (from 23:00) – May 11

The Moon moves into Scorpio. On the night of May 11, sharp aspects to Mercury, Pluto and later to Mars are formed. This can cause anxiety, aggressiveness, insomnia. Take care of the nervous system.

Conclusion of the week

This week opens a deep and long retrograde cycle of Pluto, but its impact will be gradual. The main active planets give us a powerful impetus for action - especially in personal affairs, creativity and business.

Venus in favorable aspects enhances harmony in relationships, promotes meetings that have deep meaning, and also supports financial initiatives.

While the Moon is growing, it is worth launching projects, looking for new ideas, building connections. But closer to the weekend, emotions can get out of control - avoid rash decisions and conflicts.

Horoscope for the signs of the Zodiac May 5 – 11, 2025

Aries

Your energy is overflowing. Have time to promote ideas, negotiate, start new things. A successful time for self-presentation and business initiatives. But closer to the weekend, it is worth slowing down - emotions can interfere with logic.

Taurus

The focus shifts inward. Pluto activates subconscious fears - do not be afraid to explore them. From the end of the week, Mercury will add confidence to your words. A favorable period for finance and romance.

Gemini

The week is suitable for expanding the circle of communication, negotiations, advertising and creative presentations. Bright ideas and new contacts are possible. But closer to the weekend - pause: talk less, listen more.

Cancer

You have a wonderful week to implement all your plans. You will feel the support of like-minded people, strengthen confidence in your goals and be able to build strong internal guidelines and strategies.

Leo

The first half of the week is a time of activity and recognition. Career opportunities open up, success in business and public speaking. On weekends - be careful in relationships, emotional changes are possible.

Virgo

A wonderful period for systematic work, learning, adjusting plans. In the middle of the week, do not succumb to irritability - the Moon and Jupiter can shake your peace. Do what gives clarity and benefit.

Libra

The week can bring changes in the professional field. A change of job or direction is possible, new offers will appear. You are convincing - use this in business communication.

Scorpio

The main topic is налагодження налагодження with others. Also - success in business through partnerships. On weekends, keep emotions under control - possible outbursts of irritation or fatigue.

Sagittarius

Powerful activity, lightning decisions, willingness to take risks for the sake of results. The week can give impetus to projects and relationships. The main thing is not to burn out.

Capricorn

Time for inner rest and recovery. Look for resources in silence, nature, creativity. Strong feelings and new acquaintances are possible, if you are ready for openness and trust.

Aquarius

You are at the center of transformations. A rethinking of oneself, one's goals and ancestral scenarios begins. Do not be surprised if family themes come to the surface - this is a chance to free yourself from past restrictions.

Pisces

Inspired and eventful week. Great activity, important acquaintances and fateful meetings. Trust your intuition and be open to the new - this can change your reality.

