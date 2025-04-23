Researchers have discovered a new planet with a "tail" where a year lasts 30.5 hours

$41.520.14
47.710.05
ukenru
The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia
02:18 PM • 9176 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 15382 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
12:40 PM • 30819 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
12:29 PM • 22217 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 25534 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
11:37 AM • 25940 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 32882 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

April 23, 07:58 AM • 43238 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 65897 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 92642 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Погода
+26°
1.7m/s
19%
748 mm
Popular news

"When energy means security." How Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

April 23, 06:22 AM • 57094 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 53003 views

Russian drone attack on bus in Marganets: 9 dead and 32 injured, investigation launched

April 23, 08:25 AM • 13826 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

11:46 AM • 28560 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

01:44 PM • 10480 views
Publications

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

02:18 PM • 9178 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

01:44 PM • 11123 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

12:40 PM • 30819 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

11:46 AM • 29218 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 53651 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Marco Rubio

Jonas Gahr Støre

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

London

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

01:53 PM • 3456 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 32141 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 31817 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 61752 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 52117 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Financial Times

TikTok

ChatGPT

MIM-104 Patriot

Researchers have discovered a new planet with a "tail" where a year lasts 30.5 hours

Kyiv • UNN

 • 632 views

The exoplanet BD+05 4868 Ab with a nine million kilometer "tail" of debris has been discovered at a distance of 140 light years from Earth. The year on the planet lasts only 30.5 hours, and it is gradually being destroyed.

Researchers have discovered a new planet with a "tail" where a year lasts 30.5 hours

At a distance of 140 light-years from Earth, astronomers have accidentally discovered a planet with a "tail" consisting of debris and nearly 9 million kilometers long. This may indicate that it has been collapsing for millions of years. Time on the discovered celestial body flows several times faster than on Earth. This is reported by UNN with reference to Mashable.

Details

An interesting find was discovered by a team of researchers led by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with the help of NASA in the constellation Pegasus.

"We weren't looking for a planet like that. I accidentally noticed this signal, which looked very unusual," said Mark Hon, lead author of the paper in Astrophysical Journal Letters.

Scientists have suggested that the strange exoplanet is rapidly disintegrating because the main star around which the planet revolves is so close that it is actually melting it, leaving a long tail of dust.

The publication notes that with each orbit, the planet loses a volume of rock roughly equal to Everest. At this rate, the celestial body may completely disintegrate in 1-2 million years.

Other planets with "tails"

Until now, only three other planets with tails were known, all of which were discovered more than ten years ago. The discovered celestial body differs significantly from them due to the size of its tail and the brightness of its main star. The latter, in turn, makes it easier to observe the planet with the James Webb Space Telescope, which researchers plan to continue this summer. Scientists want to study the features of the tail and determine what the planet is made of.

Researchers are now reviewing TESS data in hopes of finding more planets with tails.

What is known about the discovered planet

According to the publication, it is already known that the exoplanet (code name BD+05 4868 Ab) is the size of Mercury and orbits its star every 30.5 hours, meaning its year is only slightly longer than a day on Earth.

It is also known that the dust particles in the tail are quite large and the size of a grain of sand. The team believes the star has been destroying the planet for billions of years.

The planet's miniature size indicates that it has enough gravity to stay in its orbit.

Traces of life beyond the Solar System: scientists have discovered strange substances in the atmosphere of a giant planet17.04.25, 20:13 • 10960 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldTechnologies
NASA
Brent
$67.30
Bitcoin
$93,011.80
S&P 500
$5,452.46
Tesla
$246.88
Газ TTF
$34.06
Золото
$3,287.39
Ethereum
$1,786.11