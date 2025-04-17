Traces of life beyond the Solar System: scientists have discovered strange substances in the atmosphere of a giant planet

$41.220.04
46.820.21
ukenru
Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump
06:03 PM • 11515 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57975 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 57064 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 65980 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

April 17, 01:01 PM • 65459 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 17, 12:16 PM • 59715 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

April 17, 11:35 AM • 52581 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
April 17, 09:48 AM • 55735 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 58004 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 77111 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2m/s
54%
Popular news

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 77088 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22290 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 62315 views

Macron met with Rubio and Trump's special representative, after talking with Zelenskyy

April 17, 01:51 PM • 11675 views

Goodbye "Kalash", hello Bren 2 "Sich". The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive new small arms

April 17, 03:11 PM • 14428 views
Publications

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57976 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 62318 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 77091 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 116473 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 125099 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Marco Rubio

Vitali Klitschko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

06:27 PM • 3964 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22292 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

April 17, 09:32 AM • 26728 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 121624 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 63374 views
Actual

TikTok

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

Traces of life beyond the Solar System: scientists have discovered strange substances in the atmosphere of a giant planet

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7998 views

Dimethyl sulfide and dimethyldisulfide, which are produced by algae, have been found on the planet K2-18 b. This may indicate the presence of life, but further research is needed.

Traces of life beyond the Solar System: scientists have discovered strange substances in the atmosphere of a giant planet

On the giant planet K2-18 b, located 124 light-years from Earth, scientists have discovered chemicals that are produced by algae on Earth. This has led scientists to argue about the possible existence of life on this planet.

This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Observations from the James Webb Space Telescope of a planet called K2-18 b helped to detect chemical signatures of two compounds that are known to be produced only by life on Earth. The detection of the chemicals dimethyl sulfide (DMS) and dimethyldisulfide (DMDS) is not 100% proof of alien biological activity, but may bring us closer to answering the question of whether there is life on other planets.

"This is the strongest evidence to date of biological activity outside the Solar System. We are very careful. We must ask ourselves whether the signal is real and what it means. This could be a turning point, when suddenly we can answer the fundamental question of whether we are alone in the Universe," said Professor Nikku Madhusudhan, an astrophysicist at the University of Cambridge, who led the observations.

Other scientists are more skeptical, as questions remain. In particular, whether the general conditions on K2-18 b are conducive to life and whether DMS and DMDS, which are mainly produced by marine phytoplankton on Earth, can be considered as signals of biological activity.

Observations

K2-18 b is located in the constellation Leo. This planet is almost nine times more massive than Earth and 2.6 times larger. It revolves in the life zone of its star, a cold red dwarf, less than half the size of the Sun. In 2019, the Hubble Space Telescope detected water vapor in the atmosphere of K2-18 b, and then scientists declared it the "most habitable world" outside the Solar System.

During further observations by Madhusudhan's team in 2023, it was discovered that the appearance of steam was triggered by methane, but K2-18 b still fell under the definition of a habitable planet, as it is covered by a huge, deep ocean.

Webb telescope reveals new facts about the formation of planets in the early Universe17.12.24, 12:58 • 14086 views

However, scientists continue to argue about the possibility of biological activity there.

Planets outside our Solar System are too far away to be reached by robotic spacecraft. But scientists can estimate their size, density, and temperature, and explore the chemical composition by tracking an exoplanet as it passes in front of its host star and measuring the starlight that has passed through its atmosphere.

In the latest observations, it was noticed that the wavelengths that absorb DMS and DMDS suddenly decrease when K2-18 b wanders in front of the red dwarf. This may indicate a sufficient amount of these substances there.

The signal was strong and clear. If we can detect these molecules on habitable planets, this is the first time we can do this as a species... it's amazing that it's possible

- said Madhusudhan.

The findings, published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, suggest that the concentration of DMS and DMDS is thousands of times higher than on Earth. There remains 0.3% that the sudden decrease in waves was accidental, which does not meet the gold standard for discoveries in physics.

There may be processes that we don't know about that produce these molecules. But I don't think there is any known process that could explain this without biology

- said Madhusudhan.

Disputes among scientists

The difficulty in identifying other potential processes that would indicate the existence of life there lies in the fact that the conditions on K2-18 b remain controversial. While the Cambridge team prefers an oceanic scenario, others say the data suggests a gas planet or a planet with oceans made of magma rather than water.

There is also the question of whether DMS could have been brought to the planet by comets. This would require an intensity of bombardment that seems incredible. It is also suggested that the substance could have been produced in hydrothermal springs, volcanoes or thunderstorms through exotic chemical processes.

Life is one option, but it is one of many. We will have to strictly rule out all other options before claiming life

- said Dr. Nora Hanny, a chemist at the Institute of Physics at the University of Bern, whose research showed the presence of DMS on the planet.

My skepticism about any claims relating to evidence of life is constantly returning to 11, not because I don't think there is other life there, but because I feel that for such a profound and important discovery, the burden of proof must be very, very high

- said Dr. Joe Barstow, a planetary scientist at the Open University.

ESA showed the Great Barrier Reef from space13.04.25, 03:25 • 6174 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Technologies
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$85,070.10
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,328.40
Ethereum
$1,588.85