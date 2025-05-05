"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

The Marvel film "Thunderbolts" grossed $162 million in theaters worldwide over the weekend, providing a solid start to the summer film season, which is key to the year at the box office for Hollywood, Reuters reports, writes UNN.



Details

"Thunderbolts," a story about a motley group of heroes who band together to fight a supervillain, earned $76 million in the United States and Canada, distributor Walt Disney said on Sunday.

The results were in line with pre-weekend forecasts, although below the $88.8 million grossed in February by Marvel's American premiere box office film "Captain America: Brave New World."

"This is about what we expect from Marvel movies in the current market," said Jeff Bock, senior box office analyst at Exhibitor Relations Co. He said it was a worthy start for a film with lesser-known characters who played assistants in other Marvel stories.

Starring Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan, "Thunderbolts" sets the stage for the July release of "Fantastic Four" and next summer's "Avengers: Doomsday" from Marvel. "This is a prelude to something much bigger," Bock said.

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

"Thunderbolts" had a slow start in China, grossing $10.4 million, the first test of Chinese appetite for Hollywood films since authorities pledged to limit film imports within the trade war with the Trump administration.

Trump ordered to impose 100% duty on foreign-made films to save Hollywood

Figures from the rest of the world were positive, Bock said, given that "Thunderbolts" doubled last year's dismal summer start with "The Fall Guy."

Hollywood in the summer season, from the first weekend in May to Labor Day in September, accounts for about 40% of annual box office revenue. Movie theaters are still struggling to return to pre-pandemic ticket sales levels.

As of Sunday, year-to-date ticket sales in the U.S. and Canada were 15% higher than in 2024, but 31.8% lower than in 2019. Summer 2019 benefited from "Avengers: Endgame," which grossed a record $357.1 million in American theaters.

"Thunderbolts" has received the strongest reviews among Marvel Cinematic Universe films since the 2021 hit "Spider-Man: No Way Home," said Andrew Cripps, head of global theatrical distribution at Disney. On Rotten Tomatoes, 88% of critics and 94% of moviegoers gave the film positive reviews.

"I think the word-of-mouth will be very strong and people will continue to discover it for themselves," Cripps said of "Thunderbolts."

Also this weekend, the spring hit "Sinners" finished the weekend in second place in the U.S. charts after "Thunderbolts," grossing $33 million and bringing the total to $179.7 million. The family film "A Minecraft Movie" took third place with $13.7 million. Its total in American прокаті reached $398.2 million.

Future summer прокаті features sequels including "Jurassic World: Rebirth" and "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning," as well as the new film "Superman."