"There will be no offensive today": Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters thwarted an attempt by the occupiers to advance in the Pokrovsk direction

The "Khortytsia" Operational-Strategic Group of Forces showed another unsuccessful attempt by the occupiers to advance in the area of responsibility of the "Spartan" brigade in the Pokrovsky direction. This is reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that the UAV crews of Ukrainian defenders immediately detected the enemy's infantry and "worked on it so quickly that the occupiers did not even have time to understand where it came from."

And one of the Russians was so eager to "liberate" that he got tangled in barbed wire and put on a whole show. - the video caption reads.

Recall

A video of drones destroying Russian occupiers during an attempt to storm the positions of Ukrainian soldiers appeared the other day.

Earlier, border guards showed how they destroyed enemy ammunition depots, a 2A42 cannon, vehicles, trucks, and places where occupiers were concentrated in the Kharkiv region with drones.

