The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform
02:12 PM • 22252 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 90510 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

May 5, 06:29 AM • 144221 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

May 5, 06:08 AM • 149769 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 166605 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

May 3, 06:30 AM • 185261 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 225473 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 112374 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 105724 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 104174 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

01:53 PM • 49002 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
May 5, 06:29 AM • 144221 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
May 5, 06:08 AM • 149769 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 225473 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 102030 views
Replacing reality with myths: Russians are using a World War II-era train to recruit for the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5520 views

Russia has launched an propaganda train for May 9 to recruit mercenaries. Participants in the show are offered contracts for service in the occupation forces, and schoolchildren are encouraged to enter schools.

Replacing reality with myths: Russians are using a World War II-era train to recruit for the war

Despite the lack of significant success in the war against Ukraine, Russian occupiers continue to seek solace in myths about the "great victory" in World War II. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

To escalate the "victory frenzy" before May 9, the Russians launched an propaganda train. It has already visited Moscow, Kaluga, Penza and Tula, and is scheduled to stop in more than 70 Russian cities.

Participants of the show at the railway stations are shown museum exhibits from the Second World War and patriotic concerts are held. Also, on railway platforms, Russian citizens are offered to sign contracts for service in the occupation forces. They are promised "social guarantees" and "benefits for families." At the same time, schoolchildren are encouraged to enter military schools.

Behind the external shine lies another goal: the recruitment of new cannon fodder. The Kremlin is once again trying to replace reality with myths, covering up the defeats of the present with the phantoms of past wars

– stated in the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Recall

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the purpose of the Easter truce proposed by Russia, as well as on the days of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, is to test Kyiv's readiness to find ways for a long-term and sustainable peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWarPoliticsNews of the World
