Despite the lack of significant success in the war against Ukraine, Russian occupiers continue to seek solace in myths about the "great victory" in World War II. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

To escalate the "victory frenzy" before May 9, the Russians launched an propaganda train. It has already visited Moscow, Kaluga, Penza and Tula, and is scheduled to stop in more than 70 Russian cities.

Participants of the show at the railway stations are shown museum exhibits from the Second World War and patriotic concerts are held. Also, on railway platforms, Russian citizens are offered to sign contracts for service in the occupation forces. They are promised "social guarantees" and "benefits for families." At the same time, schoolchildren are encouraged to enter military schools.

Behind the external shine lies another goal: the recruitment of new cannon fodder. The Kremlin is once again trying to replace reality with myths, covering up the defeats of the present with the phantoms of past wars – stated in the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Recall

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the purpose of the Easter truce proposed by Russia, as well as on the days of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, is to test Kyiv's readiness to find ways for a long-term and sustainable peace between Russia and Ukraine.