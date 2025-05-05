Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

The Kursk operation has achieved most of its goals, it prevented the enemy from advancing on Sumy and Kharkiv regions, and the buffer zone created by the Defense Forces in the border areas is still relevant today. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi in social networks on Monday, writes UNN.

During the working trip, I awarded our soldiers who distinguished themselves during the Kursk operation. This operation, which has been going on for nine months, has achieved most of its goals. Thanks to our active actions in the Kursk region, it was possible to prevent the enemy's offensive campaign in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions. The buffer zone that the Defense Forces of Ukraine created in the border areas remains relevant now - said Syrskyi.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized that a numerically superior enemy can be defeated only by non-standard moves. "The Kursk operation became just such a one. It was a surprise for the enemy," he said.

"Ukraine has shown that it is capable of counterattacking, beating and driving the enemy, including on its own land," Syrskyi noted.

According to him, this became possible "thanks to specific military units, specific soldiers - real heroes of the Ukrainian army." "One of the units that qualitatively and effectively performed the assigned tasks in the Kursk region is the 225th separate assault regiment. And now, when we talk about successful active defense in the north of Ukraine and in the border areas of the Russian Federation - it is primarily about the 225th," Syrskyi said, adding that he had the pleasure of talking to his soldiers and commanders and presenting them with high state and departmental combat awards.

