Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi
08:41 AM • 18919 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
06:29 AM • 46959 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
06:08 AM • 59346 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 118818 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 160512 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 182497 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 105053 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 99383 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 101053 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 67267 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Publications
Exclusives
Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 18855 views

Syrskyi stated that the Kursk operation has been ongoing for 9 months and has achieved most of its goals, creating a buffer zone in the border area. Syrskyi awarded soldiers of the 225th Regiment for their successful defense.

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

The Kursk operation has achieved most of its goals, it prevented the enemy from advancing on Sumy and Kharkiv regions, and the buffer zone created by the Defense Forces in the border areas is still relevant today. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi in social networks on Monday, writes UNN.

During the working trip, I awarded our soldiers who distinguished themselves during the Kursk operation. This operation, which has been going on for nine months, has achieved most of its goals. Thanks to our active actions in the Kursk region, it was possible to prevent the enemy's offensive campaign in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions. The buffer zone that the Defense Forces of Ukraine created in the border areas remains relevant now

- said Syrskyi.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized that a numerically superior enemy can be defeated only by non-standard moves. "The Kursk operation became just such a one. It was a surprise for the enemy," he said.

"Ukraine has shown that it is capable of counterattacking, beating and driving the enemy, including on its own land," Syrskyi noted.

According to him, this became possible "thanks to specific military units, specific soldiers - real heroes of the Ukrainian army." "One of the units that qualitatively and effectively performed the assigned tasks in the Kursk region is the 225th separate assault regiment. And now, when we talk about successful active defense in the north of Ukraine and in the border areas of the Russian Federation - it is primarily about the 225th," Syrskyi said, adding that he had the pleasure of talking to his soldiers and commanders and presenting them with high state and departmental combat awards.

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues26.04.25, 14:58 • 113216 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
