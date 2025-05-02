Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, which was devoted to missile development, in particular, accelerating the creation of Ukrainian ballistic missiles. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, reports UNN.

I held a meeting of the Staff. There were reports on providing our brigades, on staffing units. And also - in great detail about the Ukrainian missile program, our missile developments, and production. The task is to maximize the acceleration of the creation of Ukrainian ballistic missiles. Our long range is a clear and effective security guarantee for Ukraine Zelenskyy said.

He also said that today Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported several times on the situation in the Donetsk region, in particular in the Pokrovsky direction, and in some other directions.

We continue to operate in the Kursk and Belgorod regions. Russia continues to refuse a complete, long-term ceasefire - all partners are tired of these Russian manipulations. We are defending our positions, we will act accordingly - both on the front and in our actions on Russian territory. The war must be felt from where it came Zelenskyy added.

Recall

In February, Zelenskyy stated about successful strikes on the Russian Federation by three Ukrainian developments: "Palyanytsia", "Peklo" and "Ruta". He also announced preparations for the launch of ballistic weapons production.