Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Ukraine wants to hold a meeting of national security advisors from the US, UK, France and Germany at an as yet unspecified date to discuss further steps in the peace process, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, UNN reports, citing Bloomberg.

I'm not ready to give you a date now, as there have been some changes in the US. Secretary of State Rubio has the authority of a national security advisor, and I don't think anyone will be waiting for a new appointment," - Zelenskyy told reporters in Kyiv.

Details

Advisors from the US, Europe and Ukraine are in constant contact, Zelenskyy added.

Mike Waltz, the US president's national security advisor, was abruptly removed from his post this week, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio was appointed as his temporary successor.

Addition

In April, advisors held meetings in London and Paris to exchange views on how to end Russia's war in Ukraine, which has been going on for the fourth year. At the same time, US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff has travelled to Moscow in recent weeks to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and other senior officials.

