Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
09:33 AM

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
06:30 AM • 10720 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

06:01 AM • 24317 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 28539 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 50339 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 47537 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 50064 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 68918 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 86300 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 46294 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

Zelenskyy places responsibility on Russia for the safety of world leaders in Moscow on May 9

Kyiv • UNN

 1366 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Moscow is responsible for the safety of world leaders who visit Russia for Victory Day events. Xi Jinping has accepted an invitation to visit Moscow on May 9.

Zelenskyy places responsibility on Russia for the safety of world leaders in Moscow on May 9

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Moscow is responsible for the safety of world leaders who will visit Russia for grandiose events in memory of World War II, scheduled for next week, AFP reports, writes UNN.

Our position is very simple regarding all countries that have gone or are going to Russia on May 9 – we cannot be responsible for what is happening on the territory of Russia. They guarantee your safety

- said Zelenskyy.

Xi Jinping accepts Russia's invitation to visit Moscow on May 910.02.25, 09:59 • 25967 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Xi Jinping
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
