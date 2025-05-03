Zelenskyy places responsibility on Russia for the safety of world leaders in Moscow on May 9
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Moscow is responsible for the safety of world leaders who visit Russia for Victory Day events. Xi Jinping has accepted an invitation to visit Moscow on May 9.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Moscow is responsible for the safety of world leaders who will visit Russia for grandiose events in memory of World War II, scheduled for next week, AFP reports, writes UNN.
Our position is very simple regarding all countries that have gone or are going to Russia on May 9 – we cannot be responsible for what is happening on the territory of Russia. They guarantee your safety
