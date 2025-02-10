Xi Jinping accepts Russia's invitation to visit Moscow on May 9

Chinese President Xi Jinping has accepted an invitation from the Russian Federation to visit Moscow on May 9 to participate in events marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, Russian media reported, UNN reports.

Details

"Chinese President Xi Jinping has accepted an invitation to take part in the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War in Moscow on May 9," Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov said on Rostelecom.

Morgulov said that Xi responded by inviting Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to China to mark the end of World War II, which is scheduled for September.

According to Reuters, in December, the Kremlin said it had invited "many countries" to attend the 80th anniversary of the end of the war, which Russians call the "Great Patriotic War." The publication calls Victory Day "the most important secular holiday in Russia.

