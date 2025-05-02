Marco Rubio took over four positions after Mike Waltz's dismissal - The Guardian

$41.590.12
EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister
05:30 AM • 12112 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 57422 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 129547 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 114860 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 125018 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 125889 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 310663 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 158952 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 172344 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 226684 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

Popular news

The Cabinet submitted to the Rada a draft law on ratification of the agreement with the USA regarding minerals

May 1, 11:25 PM • 21691 views

The mineral agreement is largely symbolic, but that's enough for Trump - CNN

May 2, 01:04 AM • 15063 views

The US will not lift sanctions against Russia, but may introduce new ones - State Department

02:53 AM • 14025 views

Israel struck the territory of the Syrian president's palace in Damascus

03:23 AM • 31113 views

Russia has deployed an entire armada of ships with "Calibers" to the Black Sea - Navy

03:35 AM • 18835 views
Publications

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

06:22 AM • 10665 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 112381 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 210320 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 310663 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 238172 views
UNN Lite

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 21689 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM • 24723 views

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

May 1, 04:52 PM • 25401 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

May 1, 02:10 PM • 30657 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

May 1, 01:28 PM • 33663 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Marco Rubio took over four positions after Mike Waltz's dismissal - The Guardian

Kyiv • UNN

 • 626 views

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio became a national security advisor, head of USAID, and archivist. This happened after the dismissal of Mike Waltz, who was nominated by Trump as ambassador to the UN.

Marco Rubio took over four positions after Mike Waltz's dismissal - The Guardian

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has received four positions at once after Mike Waltz was dismissed as U.S. President's National Security Advisor. This was reported by The Guardian, reports UNN.

Details

Now Rubio is not only Secretary of State and U.S. President's National Security Advisor. He is also Acting Administrator of USAID and Acting Archivist of the National Archives and Records Administration.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, whom Donald Trump called "Little Marco" during the 2016 Republican primaries, has become one of the most influential players in the U.S. President's cabinet. This is a huge rise for Rubio, the son of illegal Cuban migrants, who now holds four positions in the Trump administration

– The Guardian reports.

Context

Marco Rubio has been the U.S. Secretary of State since January 20, 2025, since the inauguration of Donald Trump. He was born in 1971 in Miami to a family of Cuban emigrants, after graduating from higher education he was elected to the House of Representatives of the State of Florida, and since 2010 he has been working in the U.S. Senate, which made him one of the youngest American senators.

Trump disappointed with Waltz? New details surrounding the Signal scandal in the US28.03.25, 11:22 • 21969 views

Recall

Trump's National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and his deputy Alex Wong were dismissed. This happened after the leak of information in the secret Signal chat.

Later, Donald Trump said that he would nominate Mike Waltz for the post of the next U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

J.D. Vance: Waltz's appointment as US Ambassador to the UN is a promotion02.05.25, 04:40 • 3686 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Mike Waltz
Marco Rubio
The Guardian
United States Agency for International Development
United Nations
Donald Trump
United States
