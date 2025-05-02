Marco Rubio took over four positions after Mike Waltz's dismissal - The Guardian

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has received four positions at once after Mike Waltz was dismissed as U.S. President's National Security Advisor. This was reported by The Guardian, reports UNN.

Details

Now Rubio is not only Secretary of State and U.S. President's National Security Advisor. He is also Acting Administrator of USAID and Acting Archivist of the National Archives and Records Administration.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, whom Donald Trump called "Little Marco" during the 2016 Republican primaries, has become one of the most influential players in the U.S. President's cabinet. This is a huge rise for Rubio, the son of illegal Cuban migrants, who now holds four positions in the Trump administration – The Guardian reports.

Context

Marco Rubio has been the U.S. Secretary of State since January 20, 2025, since the inauguration of Donald Trump. He was born in 1971 in Miami to a family of Cuban emigrants, after graduating from higher education he was elected to the House of Representatives of the State of Florida, and since 2010 he has been working in the U.S. Senate, which made him one of the youngest American senators.

Trump disappointed with Waltz? New details surrounding the Signal scandal in the US

Recall

Trump's National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and his deputy Alex Wong were dismissed. This happened after the leak of information in the secret Signal chat.

Later, Donald Trump said that he would nominate Mike Waltz for the post of the next U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

J.D. Vance: Waltz's appointment as US Ambassador to the UN is a promotion