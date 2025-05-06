Drones attacked Moscow at night: what is known about the consequences

The capital of russia, moscow, was attacked by drones on the night of Tuesday, May 6. This is reported by UNN with reference to the mayor of moscow sergei sobyanin.

Details

At 1:16 a.m. Kyiv time, he reported that the air defense forces of the russian ministry of defense repelled an attack by five drones flying to moscow.

Emergency services are working at the site of the wreckage of one of the drones on the kashirskoye highway. All necessary measures are being taken. According to preliminary information, there are no serious damages or casualties. - sobyanin wrote.

Later, he reported the destruction of another UAV, and later (at 2:17 a.m. Kyiv time) - that "the air defense forces of the ministry of defense destroyed ten more drones that were flying to moscow from different directions".

According to him, there are "no destructions or casualties" at the site of the wreckage.

Let us remind you

On the night of may 3, explosions were heard in the occupied crimea and several regions of russia. It was loud in the krasnodar region and the rostov region.

Earlier, crimea was under a massive drone attack. In particular, explosions were heard in simferopol, sevastopol and gvardiyske. In addition, the kacha airfield was under attack in sevastopol.