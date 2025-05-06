$41.710.11
The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year
Exclusive
04:00 AM • 2140 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM • 35710 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 113992 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 173831 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 176279 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 175674 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 190112 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 236574 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 113948 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 107116 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

A missile ship with "Calibers" has left the Black Sea - Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3732 views

There are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which has "Caliber" missiles.

A missile ship with "Calibers" has left the Black Sea - Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The occupiers withdrew a missile carrier with "Calibers" on board from the Black Sea. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on 06.05.2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas.

At the same time, there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed by: to the Black Sea - 2 vessels, 1 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus Strait; to the Sea of Azov - 6 vessels, 2 of which continued to move from the Bosporus Strait

- the message says

The Ukrainian Navy emphasizes that the aggressor country continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by disabling automatic identification systems on ships. This creates a threat to the safety of navigation and violates the principles of open navigation.

Recall

On March 25, the United States and Ukraine agreed on measures to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea. In particular, it is envisaged to exclude the use of force and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the ceasefire in the Black Sea is one of Ukraine's greatest achievements in the negotiation process.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarNews of the World
Kalibr (missile family)
Sea of Azov
Kerch
Black Sea
Bosporus
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
