Hit 62 targets in Russia and restored 115 positions: Syrskyi summed up the work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in April

$41.470.09
47.170.12
ukenru
Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business
Exclusive
11:10 AM • 14674 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

10:25 AM • 25728 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
08:40 AM • 39648 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 179377 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 118465 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 147034 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 219168 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 241015 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 335207 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 138289 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+18°
8.4m/s
27%
750 mm
Popular news

Sybiga: The next negotiations between Ukraine and the USA will be a significant step towards achieving peace

May 1, 04:02 AM • 57502 views

Macron and Starmer convinced Trump to change tactics regarding negotiations with Russia - Politico

May 1, 04:45 AM • 49526 views

Enemy losses: in a day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 1230 occupiers and 45 artillery systems

May 1, 04:59 AM • 90263 views

Number of EU countries are asking for an escape clause to increase defense spending

May 1, 05:16 AM • 66025 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 67947 views
Publications

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 68878 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 179377 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 162067 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 201889 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 233587 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

09:35 AM • 20713 views

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 67598 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 73099 views

Sarah Gellar Showed Off a Great Wardrobe, Like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 63685 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 113129 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Hit 62 targets in Russia and restored 115 positions: Syrskyi summed up the work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in April

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4238 views

Ukrainian soldiers restored 115 positions and hit 62 targets on the territory of Russia in April. The transition to the corps system in the army and the scaling of units is also underway.

Hit 62 targets in Russia and restored 115 positions: Syrskyi summed up the work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in April

In April, Ukrainian soldiers recovered a total of 115 positions, DeepStrike hit 62 targets on the territory of the Russian Federation during the month, and the transition to a corps system in the army continues. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi following a meeting on the work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in April wrote in his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Details

Threatening directions and restored positions

"I held a comprehensive meeting on the results of the work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in April 2025. It was another difficult month of the war, which has been going on for 11 years in total. But we maintained the stability of the defense, did not allow critical losses and enemy breakthroughs. Our main efforts are focused on deterring the Russian aggressor in the threatening directions, which are primarily Sumy and Kursk, Pokrovsky, Novopavlivsky. At the same time, we use the tactics of active defense: thanks to such actions, our soldiers have regained a total of 115 positions during the month," Syrskyi said.

He also said that artillery, aviation, unmanned systems and other components of complex fire destruction are actively working at the front.

DeepStrike

"Yes, in April, DeepStrike hit 62 targets on the territory of the Russian Federation - we are destroying military facilities, undermining the capabilities of the aggressor's military-industrial complex. It was another month of increasing the UAV direction, optimizing the Armed Forces' control system and strengthening personnel training," Syrskyi added.

Scaling of units

According to him, the scaling of units to brigades with an enhanced unmanned component is underway.

"We are not stopping the staffing of priority assault regiments. We continue the transition to the corps system: we have formed the management of new army corps and the Airborne Assault Corps, we are completing their staffing, we are focusing on centralized training and combat training. For the same purpose, we continue mobilization measures, ensure the deployment of the "18-24" recruitment project and the transfer of personnel from non-combat units to combat units. By the way, the transfer of 30.5 thousand servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has already been approved through the "Army+" application," the Commander-in-Chief noted.

In addition, he heard a report on the state of discipline and maintaining law and order in the Armed Forces.

"Here we have a positive trend: the number of criminal offenses in the army has decreased by 43% compared to 2024. I listened to proposals from representatives of military command and control bodies on ways to solve problematic issues. I identified the relevant tasks for the command," Syrskyi summarized.

Let us remind

In April, Ukrainian drones hit more than 83,000 targets, which is 8% more than in March, and efficiency increased by 5%.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Kursk
Sumy Oblast
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
Brent
$59.99
Bitcoin
$96,185.50
S&P 500
$5,513.39
Tesla
$278.63
Газ TTF
$32.01
Золото
$3,212.90
Ethereum
$1,845.52