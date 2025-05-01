Hit 62 targets in Russia and restored 115 positions: Syrskyi summed up the work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in April

In April, Ukrainian soldiers recovered a total of 115 positions, DeepStrike hit 62 targets on the territory of the Russian Federation during the month, and the transition to a corps system in the army continues. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi following a meeting on the work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in April wrote in his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Details

Threatening directions and restored positions

"I held a comprehensive meeting on the results of the work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in April 2025. It was another difficult month of the war, which has been going on for 11 years in total. But we maintained the stability of the defense, did not allow critical losses and enemy breakthroughs. Our main efforts are focused on deterring the Russian aggressor in the threatening directions, which are primarily Sumy and Kursk, Pokrovsky, Novopavlivsky. At the same time, we use the tactics of active defense: thanks to such actions, our soldiers have regained a total of 115 positions during the month," Syrskyi said.

He also said that artillery, aviation, unmanned systems and other components of complex fire destruction are actively working at the front.

DeepStrike

"Yes, in April, DeepStrike hit 62 targets on the territory of the Russian Federation - we are destroying military facilities, undermining the capabilities of the aggressor's military-industrial complex. It was another month of increasing the UAV direction, optimizing the Armed Forces' control system and strengthening personnel training," Syrskyi added.

Scaling of units

According to him, the scaling of units to brigades with an enhanced unmanned component is underway.

"We are not stopping the staffing of priority assault regiments. We continue the transition to the corps system: we have formed the management of new army corps and the Airborne Assault Corps, we are completing their staffing, we are focusing on centralized training and combat training. For the same purpose, we continue mobilization measures, ensure the deployment of the "18-24" recruitment project and the transfer of personnel from non-combat units to combat units. By the way, the transfer of 30.5 thousand servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has already been approved through the "Army+" application," the Commander-in-Chief noted.

In addition, he heard a report on the state of discipline and maintaining law and order in the Armed Forces.

"Here we have a positive trend: the number of criminal offenses in the army has decreased by 43% compared to 2024. I listened to proposals from representatives of military command and control bodies on ways to solve problematic issues. I identified the relevant tasks for the command," Syrskyi summarized.

Let us remind

In April, Ukrainian drones hit more than 83,000 targets, which is 8% more than in March, and efficiency increased by 5%.