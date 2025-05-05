$41.710.11
Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3292 views

Brazilian police prevented a terrorist attack at Lady Gaga's free concert in Rio de Janeiro. The singer thanked the fans, but did not mention the threat of an explosion.

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

Lady Gaga broke her silence after police thwarted a bomb plot at her free concert in Rio de Janeiro. The 39-year-old singer posted a message on her Instagram account on Sunday morning, in which she enthusiastically talked about the concert, but did not say anything about the bomb threat, UNN reports.

Nothing could have prepared me for the feelings I experienced during yesterday's show - the absolute pride and joy I felt singing for the people of Brazil,

- her post began.

The singer said she was breathless when she saw the crowd of 2.5 million people at her concert.

"When I saw the crowd during my performance, I was breathless. Your heart shines so brightly, your culture is so alive and special, I hope you know how grateful I am to share this historic moment with you. Approximately 2.5 million people came to hear my performance - the largest audience for any woman in history," she said.

Lady Gaga also added that she would like to share this feeling with the whole world.

"I know I can't, but I can say that if you get lost, you can find your way back if you believe in yourself and work hard. You can give yourself dignity by rehearsing your passion and your craft, pushing yourself to new heights - you can lift yourself up, even if it takes some time," she continued.

In conclusion, she thanked everyone who came to the concert and assured that she would never forget this moment.

"Thank you Rio for waiting for my return. Thank you, little monsters around the world. I love you. I will never forget this moment. Claws up, little monsters. Obrigada. With love, Mother Monster," Lady Gaga concluded her address.

Attempted terrorist attack at Lady Gaga's concert in Rio de Janeiro

Brazilian police said they had prevented an explosion that was planned at Lady Gaga's concert on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro.

The Civil Police of the State of Rio de Janeiro, in cooperation with the Ministry of Justice, stated that the suspects recruited participants to carry out attacks using improvised explosive devices. The plan was aimed at gaining popularity on social media.

The person responsible for the plan and a teenager were arrested, police said on X.

The concert was attended by more than two million people, with free admission. Police said the group that planned the attack was spreading hate speech, mainly against children, teenagers and the LGBTQ+ community.

The suspect in organizing the terrorist attack was arrested for illegal possession of firearms in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, and a teenager was detained for possession of child pornography in Rio.

Those responsible also promoted the radicalization of adolescents, including self-mutilation. The Ministry of Justice said the suspects called themselves Lady Gaga fans, widely known as "Little Monsters."

Police issued search warrants in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Mato Grosso, Rio Grande do Sul and São Paulo, and seized electronic devices and other materials.

"Operation Fake Monster" was launched after receiving information from the Rio State Police Intelligence, which revealed online groups encouraging violence among teenagers using coded language and extremist symbols.

Gaga's team noted that they cooperated with law enforcement during the planning and execution of the concert and were confident in the security measures taken.

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Lady Gaga
Rio de Janeiro
Brazil
