Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

 3380 views

Pediatric neurosurgeon Vyacheslav Dabizha spoke about the causes, symptoms and prevention of stroke in children. Early diagnosis and rehabilitation increase the chances of full recovery.

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

On Childhood Stroke Awareness Day, the head of the emergency (urgent) care department, pediatric neurosurgeon of the Odrex Medical House Vyacheslav Dabizha explained to UNN what the causes of stroke in children can be and how to prevent its development.

Childhood Stroke Awareness Day

Childhood Stroke Awareness Day is celebrated annually on the first Saturday in May, this year on May 3, to draw attention to the national crisis of childhood strokes, a problem that seems rare but critical, and often goes unnoticed by millions of people.

This day, since its inception in 2002, sheds light on strokes and heart attacks that occur in children. From early childhood, thousands of children are at risk of stroke, but parents and guardians have no way to cope with its sudden onset. Through observation, information is disseminated among the public about the timely detection of symptoms and instructions for emergency care.

For a long time, it was believed that strokes occur only in the elderly. In general, there is a tendency for the stroke to "become younger". It can affect any age group, starting from infancy.

Stroke is "getting younger" and is increasingly diagnosed in middle-aged people, warns the Ministry of Health14.05.24, 11:54 • 24272 views

How often do children have strokes?

The head of the emergency (urgent) care department, pediatric neurosurgeon of the Odrex Medical House Vyacheslav Dabizha, told a journalist of UNN that stroke in children is rare, but it is a serious medical condition.

He noted that, according to statistics, stroke occurs in approximately 2-13 cases per 100,000 children per year.

Dabizha said that the frequency depends on age:

• neonatal stroke (in the first 28 days of life) is the most common type in childhood, with a frequency of up to 25-40 cases per 100,000 newborns;

• ischemic strokes are more common in infants, while hemorrhagic strokes are somewhat more common in older children.

Causes of stroke in children

Dabizha noted that the causes of stroke in children are usually different from those in adults and may include:

• congenital heart defects;

• blood clotting disorders;

• infections (e.g., meningitis or chickenpox);

• head injuries;

• abnormalities of the blood vessels of the brain.

How to recognize a stroke in a child?

He noted that the symptoms of stroke in children may differ depending on age and named the main signs to look out for:

  • in newborns (up to 1 month): seizures, especially on one side of the body, lethargy or weak muscle tone, feeding problems, decreased level of consciousness, asymmetric movements (one half of the body is less active);
    • in older children (from a few months to adolescents): sudden weakness or numbness of the face, arm or leg (especially on one side), facial asymmetry – the eyelid, cheek or smile "sags" on one side, difficulty speaking or understanding language, blurred or loss of vision, sudden dizziness, loss of balance or coordination, severe headache for no apparent reason, may be accompanied by vomiting, fainting and seizures.

      The doctor spoke about the rapid assessment (FAST method):

      • face: is there a facial distortion?
        • arm: can the child raise both arms?
          • speech: is there difficulty with pronunciation or understanding?
            • time: if there are signs, call an ambulance immediately.

              Stroke in children is often not recognized immediately because of its rarity. Therefore, parental attention and prompt medical attention are very important

              - emphasized Dabizha.

              How to recognize a stroke: Ukrainians were reminded of dangerous symptoms

              Stroke prevention and prophylaxis

              According to him, the prevention of stroke in children depends on the specific causes and risk factors. Here are the main measures that help reduce the risk of stroke in childhood:

              Treatment of chronic diseases

              • heart defects: timely diagnosis and surgical intervention if necessary;

              • sickle cell anemia: stroke prevention with regular blood transfusions or hydroxyurea;

              • hemophilia or thrombophilia: coagulation control, avoidance of trauma, drug prophylaxis of blood clots.

              Infection control

              • vaccination against chickenpox, meningococcus, pneumococcus and others;

              • timely treatment of infections that can cause inflammation of the blood vessels of the brain.

              Injury prevention

              • head protection in transport, on a bicycle, in sports;

              • avoiding situations where damage to the blood vessels of the neck is possible (e.g., strong head jerks).

              Genetic counseling

              • if there have been cases of thrombosis, stroke or hereditary blood clotting disorders in the family, you should consult a geneticist.

                Lifestyle control (for adolescents)

                • healthy diet, physical activity;

                • avoiding smoking, drugs, stimulants;

                • blood pressure control (sometimes relevant even in children).

                Medical support for high risk

                • children with congenital malformations or serious chronic diseases should be under the supervision of specialized specialists (cardiologist, hematologist, neurologist).

                  Is it possible to fully recover after a stroke?

                  "Yes, children have a much higher potential for recovery after stroke than adults, thanks to the plasticity of the child's brain. This means that other areas of the brain can take over the functions of the affected ones," - explained Dr. Dabizha.

                  However, according to him, full recovery depends on several factors:

                  • type of stroke (ischemic or hemorrhagic);
                    • the size and location of the brain lesion;
                      • speed of medical care;
                        • early start of rehabilitation;
                          • individual characteristics of the child.

                            "In many cases, with timely intervention and intensive rehabilitation, children can return to normal life, learning and even sports. Some may have residual difficulties — for example, in speech, coordination, or behavior — but they often decrease over time," Dabizha said.

                            Anna Murashko

                            SocietyHealth
