Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

$41.710.11
47.310.23
ukenru
The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 7540 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 58809 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 103978 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 113104 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 152292 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 176947 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 211678 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 109729 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 103361 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 103003 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+13°
2m/s
66%
746 mm
Popular news

Oil prices collapsed amid OPEC+'s acceleration in production increase

May 5, 05:19 AM • 59114 views

Israel has approved the intensification of hostilities against Hamas and the mobilization of reservists - AP

May 5, 07:29 AM • 59400 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

May 5, 07:50 AM • 49771 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 41501 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 38184 views
Publications

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

01:53 PM • 12865 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 103978 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM • 113104 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 211678 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 100147 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Robert Fico

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Donetsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 38299 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 41619 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

May 5, 07:50 AM • 49885 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 28403 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 45953 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

Sukhoi Su-30

Saab JAS 39 Gripen

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Dassault Rafale

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12828 views

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

Meat, milk, eggs, honey are products without which it is impossible to imagine the diet of Ukrainians. Few people know that the quality of these products is based on a whole science - animal science. Every day, Ukrainian scientists are working on the development of a full cycle of animal husbandry: from breeding new breeds of animals to modern technologies of keeping and processing, so that Ukrainians have quality and safe food on the table, writes UNN.

Animal science and how to understand it?

Today, the food security of Ukrainian families is ensured by a stable agricultural sector, the availability of products in stores at affordable prices, and the quality of food guaranteed by the control of standards. Logistics and trade play an important role in this, ensuring the timely delivery of products even to remote and affected regions of the country.

The direct provision of food security is based on the complex science of animal science, which covers issues of selection, genetics, rational feeding, housing conditions, reproduction of livestock and organization of animal production. 

The main centers of this work are concentrated in a dozen scientific institutions and enterprises of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine: the Institute of Animal Breeding and Genetics, the Institute of Animal Husbandry, the Institute of Pig Breeding, the Institute of Fisheries, the Institute of Animal Biology, the Institute of Beekeeping, research stations of poultry farming and bioresources, etc. Together, they provide what every country needs more than ever today - food independence.

What does this mean in practice?

Scientists of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine do not just breed breeds, they create animals that are best adapted to our conditions, have high productivity and endurance. For example, Ukrainian red-and-white and black-and-white dairy breeds of cattle are not inferior in productivity to foreign breeds, but in terms of basic life characteristics and indicators, they are superior to them.

In horse breeding, the Ukrainian riding breed is a special pride, created for the needs of equestrian sports by complex breeding crossing. It is actively used in classical disciplines, in particular in dressage and competitive competitions. And the Novooleksandrivskyi draft horse breed is used for agricultural work and koumiss production.

In pig breeding, scientists of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine have bred such iconic breeds as the Ukrainian Steppe Pied and White, Red White Belted, Myrhorod and Poltava Meat, which are famous for their high live weight gains and excellent taste qualities of meat.

In sheep and goat breeding, new highly productive breeds are being introduced, which ensure an increase in the yield of meat, milk and wool. Among them are Askanian Karakul and meat-wool breeds of sheep, as well as promising breeds of goats.

Even beekeeping has not been left out: the Carpathian bees of the "Rakhivskyi" type bred by scientists of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine show 15-20% higher honey productivity, overwinter well and are peaceful.

That is, the segment of animal science covered by the scientific institutions of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine is extremely broad - from cattle and pigs to horses, sheep, goats and bees. This creates a reliable foundation for food security and the development of the agricultural sector of Ukraine.

At the same time, it is important to emphasize that animals are not just bred, but are also under constant supervision - thorough research is carried out on feeding, housing, prevention and treatment of diseases. Scientists ensure proper care for each species, introduce modern veterinary methods, develop optimal diets and housing technologies.

About the numbers in general

Let's consider the example of poultry farming. According to data from farmers' associations, laying hens lay about 220 eggs per year, and meat-and-egg hens lay about 140 eggs. At the same time, breeds bred by scientists of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine demonstrate significantly higher productivity. Thus, Birkivska barvista has a laying capacity of 270-280 eggs per year, and Poltavska clayey - 260-275 eggs. Among meat-and-egg breeds, Hercules chickens (white, cuckoo, golden, variegated) show a laying capacity of 215-230 eggs per year. At the same time, the preservation of poultry in bred species is 95-96%, which is an important indicator of stability and reliability of production. In addition, scientists of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine have developed technologies for enriching eggs with iodized amino acids - an important thing that helps to combat iodine deficiency in humans.

That is, the use of highly productive breeds of chickens bred by scientists of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine allows Ukrainian farms to significantly increase production efficiency. For example, with an average maintenance of 1.5 thousand chickens, the increase in productivity is more than 60 eggs per hen per year, which gives an additional about 90 thousand eggs. At a price of about UAH 6 per egg (March 2025), this provides the farmer with approximately UAH 540 thousand of additional gross income per year. Of course, this figure is approximate, without taking into account the costs of maintenance, feed, veterinary medicine and service, but even as a forecast, the bonus is significant and increases the profitability of farms. Not to mention large industrial enterprises, where 100 thousand or more chickens are kept.

Why is this important today?

Previously, the basis of animal husbandry was villages: cows in pastures, pigs in barns, chickens in yards. Now the main emphasis has shifted to industrial production - and these are completely different scales and risks. Here we need clear scientific monitoring, modern technologies and a control system at every stage - from breeding selection to veterinary medicine.

That is why the full cycle provided by the institutions of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine - from genetics to processing - becomes not just important, but a strategic resource for the country. This is a guarantee of food security, price stability for meat, milk, eggs, as well as a guarantee of environmental and sanitary safety. And most importantly, behind all these achievements are not just farmers or agricultural holdings, but Ukrainian scientists who are working to ensure that our products are of high quality, competitive and affordable.

Let us remind you

While Russia is destroying Ukrainian animal husbandry in the temporarily occupied territories, Ukrainian agricultural science, it seems, has acquired an internal enemy - the State Property Fund, which seeks to withdraw more than 135 thousand hectares of agricultural land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine. This puts at risk breeding animal husbandry, selection programs, the feed base for farms and the country's food security in general.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyAgronomy newsPublications
National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$60.53
Bitcoin
$94,231.90
S&P 500
$5,654.63
Tesla
$280.14
Газ TTF
$32.83
Золото
$3,322.25
Ethereum
$1,808.93