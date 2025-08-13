The coming days and weeks could be crucial for Ukraine – Finnish President Stubb

Finnish President Alexander Stubb highly praised the meeting of European leaders with Donald Trump. According to him, the next days and weeks could be crucial for Ukraine, writes UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Coordinated views and unity. We are working together towards a ceasefire and lasting peace. We are with Ukraine every step of the way - he emphasized in a social media post.

Recall

The Italian government expects Russia's position on Alaska to be determined during negotiations between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. Prime Minister Meloni thanked Trump for his efforts and Zelenskyy for seeking a diplomatic solution.

The US President, two days before the summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska, held talks with representatives of European countries and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and as a result, rated them 10 out of 10.