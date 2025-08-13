$41.430.02
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
03:45 PM • 15450 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
02:07 PM • 20536 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
01:29 PM • 26166 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
August 13, 12:02 PM • 59269 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
August 13, 10:06 AM • 64343 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 120265 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:00 AM • 57241 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 101682 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
August 13, 06:18 AM • 97660 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
Publications
Exclusives
The coming days and weeks could be crucial for Ukraine – Finnish President Stubb

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

Finnish President Stubb believes that the coming days and weeks could be crucial for Ukraine. He highly praised the meeting of European leaders with Donald Trump.

The coming days and weeks could be crucial for Ukraine – Finnish President Stubb

Finnish President Alexander Stubb highly praised the meeting of European leaders with Donald Trump. According to him, the next days and weeks could be crucial for Ukraine, writes UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Coordinated views and unity. We are working together towards a ceasefire and lasting peace. We are with Ukraine every step of the way

- he emphasized in a social media post.

Recall

The Italian government expects Russia's position on Alaska to be determined during negotiations between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. Prime Minister Meloni thanked Trump for his efforts and Zelenskyy for seeking a diplomatic solution.

The US President, two days before the summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska, held talks with representatives of European countries and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and as a result, rated them 10 out of 10.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Alaska
The Guardian
Giorgia Meloni
Alexander Stubb
Donald Trump
Finland
Italy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine