The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to establish responsibility for violating the curfew

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1944 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft law on strengthening responsibility for violating the curfew and being in evacuated settlements without permits. The document provides for fines from 510 to 3400 hryvnias and administrative detention of offenders.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft law that provides for increased responsibility for violating the curfew. This was announced by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Taras Melnychuk in his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

The draft law "On Amendments to the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses Regarding Increased Responsibility for Violating the Requirements of a Special Legal Regime - Martial Law Introduced in Ukraine or in its Separate Localities" has been approved.

- Melnychuk reported.

According to the draft law, it is proposed to establish responsibility for violating entry (access), stay in settlements from which general mandatory evacuation is carried out, in the absence of specially issued passes or permits, as well as for citizens violating the curfew (prohibition of being in a certain period of the day on the streets and in other public places without specially issued passes and permits).

Law enforcement officers will be able to carry out administrative detention of offenders.

Addition

A similar bill was approved by Denys Shmyhal's government back in December 2024. According to the draft law, for entering (accessing), staying in settlements from which general mandatory evacuation is carried out in the absence of specially issued passes or permits, a fine of 510 to 850 hryvnias is provided.

For a repeated violation within a year - 1700 to 3400 hryvnias.

For violating the curfew (prohibition of being in a certain period of the day on the streets and in other public places without specially issued passes and permits), a fine of 850 to 1700 hryvnias is provided.

For a repeated violation of the curfew within a year - a fine of 1700 to 3400 hryvnias.

As noted, the bill was registered back in December, but it remained unconsidered, and after Denys Shmyhal's resignation as prime minister, which automatically led to the resignation of the entire government, the said bill was withdrawn.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal