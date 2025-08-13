$41.430.02
Germany to fund $500 million US arms package for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 610 views

Germany will allocate $500 million for military equipment and ammunition for Ukraine as part of the new NATO PURL initiative. This aid will be supplied by the United States.

Today, August 13, Germany announced that it would finance a $500 million package of military equipment and ammunition for Ukraine. These are supplied by the United States as part of NATO's new "Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List" (PURL) initiative, UNN reports with reference to the official NATO website.

Details

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte welcomed the announcement as a clear demonstration of Germany's unwavering commitment to Ukraine's defense.

I commend Germany's continued intensification. This delivery will help Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression. Germany is the largest European donor of military aid to Ukraine, and today's statement once again underlines its commitment to help the Ukrainian people defend their freedom and sovereignty 

– said the Secretary General.

Germany's contribution under the PURL initiative follows previous announcements by the Netherlands and a joint commitment by Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. Each package is worth approximately $500 million and is designed to meet Ukraine's most urgent operational needs with equipment and ammunition supplied from US arsenals.

Addition

The US and NATO launched a mechanism called the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), whose goal is to accelerate the supply of critically important American weapons to Ukraine with the support of partner contributions.

The Netherlands allocated 500 million euros to support Ukraine within the framework of the American PURL initiative.

Denmark, Norway, and Sweden will finance the second US support package for Ukraine for $500 million.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Mark Rutte
NATO
Denmark
Sweden
Norway
Germany
Netherlands
United States
Ukraine