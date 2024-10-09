Harris: Some progress made on Gaza ceasefire

Some progress has been made on the ceasefire in Gaza, but it is "meaningless" until an agreement is reached, Democratic presidential candidate and US Vice President Kamala Harris said on Tuesday, Reuters reports, according to UNN.

Details

"We need a ceasefire and hostage negotiations as soon as possible," Harris said.

Addendum

Washington, along with mediators Qatar and Egypt, has been trying for months to reach an agreement between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas to end the war and release Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

The biggest obstacles are Israel's demand to maintain its forces to create a buffer zone between Gaza and Egypt, as well as the details of the hostage exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.

Recall

On October 7, 2023, Hamas militants attacked Israeli settlements, killing approximately 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostages.

In early October, the Israeli Defense Forces announced that the head of the Hamas government in the Gaza Strip, as well as two security officials, had been "eliminated" approximately three months ago.